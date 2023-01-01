Of Rust and Glass: A Northwest Ohio creative community

A few years ago, Curtis Deeter (a Toledo City Paper freelance contributor) was having a difficult time finding other creative folks to collaborate with and commiserate with when it came to his own creative process. “My social circle was wonderful at the time, but they weren’t the most creative folks. [There was] nobody I could really have in-depth conversations with about writing.”

So Deeter started Of Rust and Glass, a literary journal and online community, in hopes of connecting with others sharing similar interests. Deeter, who sought others to push his creativity, is thrilled with the successes Of Rust and Glass. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with nearly 190 different people, some of whom have become good friends.”

Likeminded online literary community

The online community is a safe place where discussions and revisions can take place. The private Facebook group consists of conversations, questions and comments geared toward helping others and sharing creative works. This community is also on other social media platforms, including Youtube, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ofrustandglass.com contains a blog that shares contributors’ experiences with the creative process. Authors, poets and artists describe how they started and what they created. Anyone can submit questions or ideas which go directly to the creator/contributor. The site also curates a collection of links to helps artistic types to create: writing prompts, portfolio websites and forms of inspiration.

In addition to the online site, Of Rust and Glass also publishes books and journals. Deeter commented on upcoming publications. “As far as current projects, we just released our fourth anthology, Made of Rust and Glass 2, and are in the process of compiling our fifth, Of Rust and Glass Pride. All our publications are composed of Midwest poets and authors, with the cover art also coming from the region. Next year, we’ll release four new quarterlies, two anthologies, two single-author books and a charity poetry anthology, Tres Poetica. Details and a link to subscribe, can be found on our website.”

Art forms abound

A lot of what humans do every day can be considered an art form. Of Rust and Glass offers a great opportunity to dive into creative activities. Those who dive into their artistic work with passion need a place to confide in others, where they can find inspiration and a place to proudly share their work. Of Rust and Glass does just that.

Visit @rust_glass on Twitter and Facebook. For more information, ofrustandglass.com/