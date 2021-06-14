New historical marker to honor Negro League

The history of one of baseball’s pioneering Negro leagues will be celebrated with the installation of a permanent historical marker in our community.

On Saturday, June 19 at 11am, the African American Sports Legends of Northwest Ohio will host the installation of the marker at the intersection of Collingwood and Dorr streets. The marker will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the launch of the Negro National League, one of the most prominent leagues for African American players begun during the time when organized baseball was segregated.

Part of the African American Legacy Project of Northwest Ohio, the African American Sports Legends of Northwest Ohio aims to spotlight the history and accomplishments of legendary athletes whose contributions have been muted.

The Negro National League, founded in 1920, lasted over a decade with franchises in cities such as Kansas City and Memphis. Toledo’s own Negro National League team, the Toledo Tigers, lasted only one season in 1923 and played at Swayne Field, which it shared with the Toledo Mud Hens.

Attendees of the marker’s unveiling can sign a guestbook certifying their attendance. For more information on the African American Sports Legends of Northwest Ohio, visit africanamericanlegacy.org.