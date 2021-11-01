CITY POLITICS GUIDE 2021 – Meet the Candidates

Helping you decide how to cast your vote!

Toledo Mayoral Candidates

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz

Age: 48

Education: BA, Marquette University. MA, University of Michigan

Experience: City Council, County Treasurer, Mayor

The number of times, prior to this campaign, that you have run for office: 9

The number of times elected: 9

Current and prior offices, and dates, to which you have been elected:

Lucas County Board of Education: 1995-1999

City Council: 1999-2005

Treasurer: 2005-2018

Mayor: 2018-Present

In your mind, what are the top three issues on voters’ minds this election season?

Jobs, public safety, road repairs.

Name three of your personal values and how they influence your work.

Integrity, Competence, Family.

What can we do to combat voter apathy and encourage more civic engagement?

Too many voters feel like they don’t have a voice in our political process and they don’t believe what happens is relevant to their lives. We have to do two things. First, we have to keep our promises, so people who get involved in the community can see the changes they advocated for. Second, we have to create broader opportunities for people to get truly involved—deeper than at a public hearing or voting, but immersing themselves in the issues they care about and working with others—even those who disagree—on a solution.

Name a policy issue that you think doesn’t receive enough attention.

The impact of agricultural stormwater runoff of manure and fertilizer in Ohio. The Ohio legislature is hopelessly out of touch with northwest Ohio residents because of their insistence on voluntary incentives instead of more mandatory testing for runoff problems. The state of Ohio’s approaches have been all carrot and no stick. They’ve been willing to throw money at the problem but have not been willing to impose the most perfunctory and rudimentary regulations. In this case, they haven’t shown the willingness to stop issuing permits for these CAFOs.

Name a policy issue that you think receives too much attention.

While not strictly a policy issue, my answer would be the constant focus on who is winning and losing in our public discourse. This is toxic to our public conversation and weakens all of our policy discussions.

Describe the proudest moment in your adult life and why it made you so proud.

My proudest moment is seeing my kids grow up and become intelligent and caring people. As a parent, there’s nothing better or more important.

Share a career mistake that you made, and how you handled it and what you learned from it.

I would cite Issue 1, which we put on the ballot for the 2020 primary. We had good intentions and ideas that voters like, but we misread the voters and were dealt a setback. Voters wanted an issue that only funded roads and ensured that every dollar would be spent on roads. Once we listened, we were able to pass Issue 4 which has increased our road repairs by 15 times over previous years.

What is your proudest achievement during the time you’ve served?

It’s a tie between Toledo being named No. 1 for New Business Investment among mid-sized cities for new business investment by Site Selection Magazine and passing Issue 4 to finally fix Toledo’s roads.

Most used app:

Messages.

My phone model: Apple or Android?

Apple.

What’s a great recent discovery?

The Selfie Museum.

What’s your go-to-restaurant?

Balance Grille (There’s a menu item named after me).

Something most people don’t know about me is:

Carty owes me $20. (Seriously.)

Carty Finkbeiner

Age: Feel like 40 (82)

Education: Bachelors Degree, Denison University

Experience: 8 years City Council, with 2 as deputy Mayor plus 12 years as Mayor

The number of times, prior to this campaign, that you have run for office: 12

The number of times elected: 7

Current and prior offices, and dates, to which you have been elected: 1994 to 2002 as Mayor then 2006 to 2010 as Mayor

In your mind, what are the top three issues on voters’ minds this election season?

Crime. According to 2020 FBI statistics a resident in Toledo is 3 times more likely to experience violent crime than the State or National average. Unacceptable. Blight and neglect of many neighborhoods. Citizens deserve to have safe, clean neighborhoods.

Name three of your personal values and how they influence your work?

Faith, Family, Fitness and my love of Toledo.

What can we do to combat voter apathy and encourage more civic engagement?

Be responsive to citizens’ needs and listen to their complaints, but even more important follow through with communicating back open and honestly. If a citizen sees you care they will to and get involved.

Name a policy issue that you think doesn’t receive enough attention.

Crime reduction and neighborhood blight.

Name a policy issue that you think receives too much attention.

If it is an issue with even one citizen concerned there is no such thing as too much attention.

Describe the proudest moment in your adult life and why it made you so proud.

When I met my wife and when my children were born. They are the joy of my life.

What is your proudest achievement during the time you’ve served?

While Mayor, saving Jeep and keeping thousands of good jobs in Toledo. While in private life, saving our water system from being sold to the suburbs and keeping UTMC from being closed or sold.

Most used app:

Google.

My phone model: Apple or Android?

Android

What’s a great recent discovery?

For me personally, how good pilates exercising makes me feel.

What’s your go-to-restaurant?

My wife’s cooking at home.

Something most people don’t know about me is:

That I studied to be in the seminary.

City Council Candidates

Tony Dia

Age: 51

Education: Some college

Experience: Business owner and operator for over 30 years

The number of times, prior to this campaign, that you have run for office: Once

The number of times elected: None

In your mind, what are the top three issues on voters’ minds this election season?

Crime — roads and crime — corrupt government.

Name three of your personal values and how they influence your work.

Honesty — caring — hard work.

What can we do to combat voter apathy and encourage more civic engagement?

We need an investigation into our voting system so citizens will be confident with it.

Name a policy issue that you think doesn’t receive enough attention.

We need more police officers.

Name a policy issue that you think receives too much attention.

Parks.

Describe the proudest moment in your adult life and why it made you so proud.

When my son Anthony became a police officer.

Share a career mistake that you made, and how you handled it and what you learned from it.

Early in my business career I was too trusting. I have since learned to listen more, dot all my I’s and cross all my T’s.

What makes your perspective a fresh addition to the city legislature?

I’m not a politician. I want what is best for our city.

What political figure do you admire most?

Ron Paul, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders.

How do you feel the average Toledoan sees City Council in the wake of last year’s scandal?

They don’t trust them.

Is there enough diversity in state politics?

No.

Do you feel that our state opened too quickly in the wake of COVID-19?

No.

What was the last book you read?

“How to Win Friends and Influence People,” Dale Carnegie.

What is one thing most voters would be surprised to learn about you?

My ability to negotiate deals, how hard I work and my true love for our city.

Mac Driscoll

Age: 29

Education: Master of Urban Planning and Development

Experience: Urban Planner at ConnecToledo, the Downtown Toledo Development Corporation

The number of times, prior to this campaign, that you have run for office: 0

The number of times elected: 0

In your mind, what are the top three issues on voters’ minds this election season?

As we canvass and meet voters the top three issues we have heard so far are the rise in crime, investing in our neighborhoods, and making sure the American Rescue Plan money is spent effectively.

Name three of your personal values and how they influence your work.

Public service, integrity, and humility. I work as an urban planner to make sure our city is growing economically and that those gains can be widely shared throughout Toledo. At times this requires us to take on unpopular positions, even when we know they are the right thing to do. We also must recognize, however, that we don’t always have all the answers, and that we have to rely on expertise and community engagement to guide our decisions.

What can we do to combat voter apathy and encourage more civic engagement?

We need to make sure that we connect with residents and voters. Local politicians need to make sure we are engaging constantly with neighborhood organizations and other groups of residents. We also have to make sure we deliver on our campaign promises. People will be more engaged with a process when they feel their engagement is effective and impactful.

Name a policy issue that you think doesn’t receive enough attention.

Climate change. While it is not uncommon to hear about the climate crisis, this is an existential issue of our time and it needs to be a primary focus of government at all levels.

Name a policy issue that you think receives too much attention.

Our political divides. As someone with an ideologically diverse group of friends and family members, it’s clear to me that there is far more that unites us than divides us.

Describe the proudest moment in your adult life and why it made you so proud.

I was happy to be able to finish graduate school from a nationally recognized program in Urban Planning and Economic Development. I was most proud at that moment that almost all of my immediate and extended family was able to share the moment with me.

Share a career mistake that you made, and how you handled it and what you learned from it.

I waited too long to go back to school for my urban planning degree. I knew it was what I wanted to do, but I delayed going back because I knew I would likely have to relocate and take on a new challenge. I learned that you have to take challenges head on and that you’ll often come out the other side a better person.

What makes your perspective a fresh addition to city legislature?

As an urban planner I’m trained in how we build good neighborhoods, how we facilitate economic development, and how we can enhance the quality of life in an area. We have done just that in my work for the Downtown Toledo Development Corporation, and I am running to make sure our other neighborhoods get the same kind of attention and investment.

What political figure do you admire most?

Marcy Kaptur. She’s a fellow urban planner, and she has always stayed grounded in her work to improve her hometown.

How do you feel the average Toledoan sees City Council in the wake of last year’s scandal?

As we talk to voters it’s clear some trust has been lost in the city council that I hope to restore if elected.

Is there enough diversity in state politics?

No, gerrymandered districts at the state level have lead to poor representation of various communities.

Do you feel that our state opened too quickly in the wake of COVID-19?

I generally supported the decisions of the governor and Amy Acton to balance public safety measures like mask mandates and an early stay at home order with methods to keep our business viable.

What was the last book you read?

“Good Omens.”

What is one thing most voters would be surprised to learn about you?

I was in a barbershop quartet in high school.

Dr. Michele Grim

Age: 39

Education: Doctor of Law and Policy (LP.D.), Northeastern University; Master of Public Health (MPH) and B.A., Women and Gender Studies, University of Toledo

Experience: Public health expert, educator, gun violence prevention advocate, and former rape crisis counselor

The number of times, prior to this campaign, that you have run for office: 0

In your mind, what are the top three issues on voters’ minds this election season?

The COVID-19 pandemic, violent crime, and not enough good-paying jobs.

Name three of your personal values and how they influence your work.

I’m motivated by my belief in kindness, justice and service.

What can we do to combat voter apathy and encourage more civic engagement?

We need to empower people to participate. City government, our private sector, and our philanthropic sector should invest in building up Toledo’s civic infrastructure through community organizing, education and training in civic participation, and independent local media and journalism.

Name a policy issue that you think doesn’t receive enough attention.

Climate change.

Name a policy issue that you think receives too much attention.

Culture wars stoked by wealthy elites to divide working people, like the Fox News crusade against Critical Race Theory in schools.

Describe the proudest moment in your adult life and why it made you so proud.

Successfully defending my research and earning my doctorate. Working in the public health field, I saw how government and laws impacted our work and the people we served – for better and for worse. I went back to school to give myself more tools to impact change, and in finishing the program I felt ready to contribute.

Share a career mistake that you made, and how you handled it and what you learned from it.

I took a position that wasn’t a good fit and learned to be more deliberate about my choices.

What makes your perspective a fresh addition to the city’s legislature?

I have experience that meets the moment as a public health professional, gun violence prevention advocate, and educator. I’ve worked with community clinics to strengthen access to medical care for underserved populations, directed preventative healthcare initiatives, published public policy research on gun safety, and educated students during the pandemic as both a university instructional assistant and a substitute teacher in TPS.

What political figure do you admire most?

Eleanor Roosevelt for championing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

How do you feel the average Toledoan sees City Council in the wake of last year’s scandal?

I talk to voters every day and I think the average Toledoan has a lot of insight into our community’s challenges and needs but doesn’t necessarily have a lot of information about City Council.

Is there enough diversity in state politics?

No.

Do you feel that our state opened too quickly in the wake of COVID-19?

Our focus must be on getting more people vaccinated so we can prevent more aggressive variants from developing and end this pandemic.

What was the last book you read?

“The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women” by Kate Moore

What is one thing most voters would be surprised to learn about you?

I’ve been a knitter for over 30 years and operate a small business selling hand-dyed yarns.

Nick Komives

Age: 37

Education: Associates of Arts from Owens

Experience: 4 years on City Council and 15 years of Community Organizing

The number of times, prior to this campaign, that you have run for office: Once

The number of times elected: Once

Current and prior offices, and dates, to which you have been elected: Toledo City Council Member from January 2018-present

In your mind, what are the top three issues on voters’ minds this election season?

Neighborhood safety, water quality and the environment, and economic recovery after COVID.

Name three of your personal values and how they influence your work.

Transparency— I am upfront and clear in my intentions and decisions.

Connection— I believe it is important to connect with who I serve and to make connections between those that I serve.

Authenticity— I am who I am. I do not hide and I believe people can feel that I am genuine in my intentions and heart.

What can we do to combat voter apathy and encourage more civic engagement?

I believe that voter apathy centers on the notion that people do not trust their government or believe that is for them or includes them. So I believe the best way to combat voter apathy is to show people that their voice matters, their concerns are real, and that change is real.

Name a policy issue that you think doesn’t receive enough attention.

Wildlife management. We are under attack from groundhogs and other pests!

Name a policy issue that you think receives too much attention.

Vaccine passports and outrage about masks.

Describe the proudest moment in your adult life and why it made you so proud.

I am proudest of my involvement on the National Marriage Campaign. I know the collective impact that has on the lives of LGBTQ people and their friends and families. Having the opportunity to contribute to the team also helped me to grow. I will never forget the feeling when the Supreme Court affirmed the right to marriage equality.

What is your proudest achievement during the time you’ve served?

I am most proud of creating the Water Quality and Consumer Protection Task Force for Toledo. The group has allowed our residents to have a direct connection to the water department and decision makers to ensure that the voices of Toledoans are truly heard. We have also created the debt forgiveness program, the water shut off moratorium during Covid, and will look into water rates next. It has proven to be a game changer for water and our residents.

What political figure do you admire most?

Bayard Rustin.

How do you feel the average Toledoan sees City Council in the wake of last year’s scandal?

I believe that people still harbor resentment and distrust, and I understand their frustration. It was a tough day for our City when the arrests were made and I feel for our residents. I believe that it can be a moment of growth and opportunity for us all.

Is there enough diversity in state politics?

Right now our Council is the most diverse it has ever been. We have seven women (a first time ever majority), two lgbtq members, five black Councilmembers, and one Latina Councilmember. All in all we have 9 members that represent minority communities out of 12. It is unprecedented and about time!

Do you feel that our state opened too quickly in the wake of COVID-19?

I think that it is tough to say yes or no. The reality is that many people were treating the moment as if we weren’t shut down anyway. I believe that we all could have benefitted from stronger leadership and less confusion throughout our collective experience. There were new regulations nearly every day and we deserved to have leadership that was bold, consistent, and clear.

What was the last book you read?

“Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” by Matthew Desmond

What is one thing most voters would be surprised to learn about you?

I use YouTube videos to guide me in servicing my own car (changing my brakes, oil, etc.).

Cerssandra McPherson

Age: 62

Education: Libbey High School (Class of 1977), University of Toledo (Attended 1998 to 2005)

Experience: Current City Council member since September 2020.

The number of times, prior to this campaign, that you have run for office: None

Current and prior offices, and dates, to which you have been elected: Toledo City Council At-Large (Appointed September 2020)

In your mind, what are the top three issues on voters’ minds this election season?

1. Public Safety

2. Neighborhood Investment

3. COVID-19

Name three of your personal values and how they influence your work.

1. Honesty – I recognize the need to be forthright and transparent in my work on council. As a public official, I am a representative of and accountable to the people of Toledo and need to always act in their best interests.

2. Humility – I understand that 1.) I don’t have all the answers and 2.) I work as part of a team on the City Council. I view my role, as a Councilwoman, as to be someone who listens to the people and works with key stakeholders to solve the complex problems facing the city.

3. Passion – I care deeply about the people of this city and work to improve the lives of all of its citizens. In my time on council, I’ve shown a willingness to go to bat for the most overlooked and vulnerable citizens to ensure that we continue to build a more equitable city.

What can we do to combat voter apathy and encourage more civic engagement?

Provide more opportunities for the general public to provide insight and feedback to elected officials. People disengage when they don’t feel heard. Moreover, people can feel that even when they are asked that the decision has already been made behind closed doors.

Name a policy issue that you think doesn’t receive enough attention.

Homelessness, we – as a community – need to do more to support our unhoused folks. At present, we have a shortfall of between 700-800 units of affordable housing and we have the opportunity through the ARP fund to start to address that.

Name a policy issue that you think receives too much attention.

Police funding as the cure-all to gun violence. Community violence is a complex issue that will require a community effort and partnerships between elected officials, community organizations, and community members to tackle.

Describe the proudest moment in your adult life and why it made you so proud.

The proudest moment of my adult life was being appointed to City Council last fall – it was uplifting to know that my union president spoke on my behalf and believed in me.

Share a career mistake that you made, and how you handled it and what you learned from it.

Not a lot of people know that I actually applied for a job with the Toledo Police Department and took the Civil Service Test when I was 21. Unfortunately, I didn’t commit the time and energy to preparing for the Civil Service Test and failed. I learned that, in order to succeed, I need to prepare and put in the work. Like the Bible says, “Faith without works is dead.”

What is your proudest achievement during the time you’ve served?

My proudest moment on council was working with community partners to bring back the Chico Vaughn Basketball Camp in addition to offering over 40+ summer youth programs in all parts of the city. It was a joy to visit the programs and see our youth engaging in fun and healthy summer.

What political figure do you admire most?

Donna Brazile. She was the first Black woman to serve as the campaign manager for a presidential race. I admire her toughness, honesty, and fairness.

How do you feel the average Toledoan sees City Council in the wake of last year’s scandal?

There is a mistrust within the community regarding the City Council in the wake of last year’s scandal. Citizens feel that there needs to be more transparency in the day to day deals of the City Council.

Is there enough diversity in state politics?

While we have amazing candidates across the states with diverse backgrounds and experiences, we can always do better to bring people of color as well as people with varied educational and work experiences into the political process and provide them with the support to be viable candidates for office.

Do you feel that our state opened too quickly in the wake of COVID-19?

I believe that, for the most part, we did well with 1) the information we had and 2) the circumstances at the time. It should be acknowledged that there was significant political pressure on leaders at all levels to reopen the state while following the CDC guidelines.

What was the last book you read?

“Cooking with Grease: Stirring the Pots in America” by Donna Brazile.

What is one thing most voters would be surprised to learn about you?

I think voters would be surprised that I ride a motorcycle. I love to go on a long ride to unwind after a long week.

Katie Moline

Age: 37

Education: Certified Public Accountant (CPA); Masters in Russian Studies; B.A. in History and B.A. in Political Science, with Honors, from Miami University, Oxford; Graduated with honors from Central Catholic High School Experience: Self-employed at Katie Moline Consulting, Senior Audit Accountant for Weber Clark (now GBQ); Congressional Aide to U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur

The number of times, prior to this campaign, that you have run for office: 1 time – special election in November 2020

The number of times elected: 1 time with over 57,500 Toledo votes!

Current and prior offices, and dates, to which you have been elected: Appointed to Toledo City Council on January 2, 2020 and have currently been elected to serve Toledo City Council in the Special Election of November 2020.

In your mind, what are the top three issues on voters’ minds this election season?

1. Safe neighborhoods with strong and supported public safety.

2. Good-paying jobs and economic opportunities for Toledo citizens.

3. Fiscal accountability and transparency of tax-payer dollars.

Name three of your personal values and how they influence your work.

Fiscal responsibility – I created SMART Analysis (Sustainability, Meets Federal Guidelines, Accountability, Return on Investment, and Transparency) as a tool that both Toledo City Council and Mayor’s administration can use when deciding how to use the over $180 million of federal ARPA Funds.

Safety – Wrote and passed legislation to fund the 2020 Police Class

Courage – I was only one of two Council members who voted against Summit Street Reconstruction Project

What can we do to combat voter apathy and encourage more civic engagement?

Gerrymandering is so detrimental to civic engagement that politicians pick their voters instead of voters picking their politicians. All should be drawn fairly, so all can feel like their vote matters, because it will.



Name a policy issue that you think doesn’t receive enough attention.

I am incredibly concerned about the State of Ohio’s recent Budget that was passed that removed municipalities’ ability to collect income taxes on remote workers. We do not have a definitive number, but this could result in up to a $10M shortfall for the City of Toledo. We need better policies in Columbus to support the work and government of Ohio municipalities.

Name a policy issue that you think receives too much attention.

The anti-science, anti-mask policies that are being introduced in state governments.

Describe the proudest moment in your adult life and why it made you so proud.

Becoming a Licensed Certified Public Accountant – passing all four sections of the state exam the first time taking them (only 25% of candidates accomplish this and only about 50% of candidates who take this exam become CPAs).

Share a career mistake that you made, and how you handled it and what you learned from it.

Like many women, I did not negotiate for my worth at the beginning of my career. I researched what comparable professionals made and then presented a coherent argument to management for equal pay for equal work.

What is your proudest achievement during the time you’ve served?

I have a three incredibly proud moments that have occurred since serving on Toledo CIty Council: 1.) Introducing and passing legislation to fund the 2020 Toledo Police Class, 2.) Being selected to serve as Chairman of the Finance & Debt Oversight Committee and on the ARPA Task Force, where I developed SMART Analysis that has been supported legislatively by both my colleagues and the Administration, and 3.) being part of a City Council that has a female majority – each woman I serve with brings something incredible to the table.

What political figure do you admire most?

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, who I served as her congressional aide for 5 years and learned first-hand that a woman in elected office can be both tough and effective, yet kind and graceful.

How do you feel the average Toledoan sees City Council in the wake of last year’s scandal?

Toledoans, like far too many Americans, have historically low trust in their elected leaders.

Is there enough diversity in state politics?

No, I think we need to elect more women, minorities and CPAs!

Do you feel that our state opened too quickly in the wake of COVID-19?

Despite living in a country with immense resources and scientific expertise, the national response was marred by mistakes, inefficiencies and unclear messaging, leading to the current resurgence we are now suffering.

What was the last book you read?

The last book I read was “Goodnight Moon” (to my 15-month old nephew).

What is one thing most voters would be surprised to learn about you?

I performed with the Echoes of Poland – a Toledo-Polish Dance troupe.

Ron Murphy

Age: 41

Education: Whitmer Grad ‘98

Experience:

15 years working for a local non profit to end homelessness

7 years managing local sales company

President of the Greater Toledo Republican Club

Member of the Lucas County Republican Central Committee

The number of times, prior to this campaign, that you have run for office: 2

The number of times elected: 0

In your mind, what are the top three issues on voters’ minds this election season?

1. Corruption

2. Crime

3. Neglected Communities

Name three of your personal values and how they influence your work?

1. Intelligent- I use my knowledge and experience to make good decisions.

2. Hard Working- I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty, work hard, and see that every job gets completed with pride.

3. Honest- Being honest with people builds trust and helps develop strong relationships. Building trust is essential in all relationships.

What can we do to combat voter apathy and encourage more civic engagement?

I believe we all could do more to encourage our friends and family to engage in the voting process. We should help educate them on candidates, issues, and how important it is to use their right to vote.

Name a policy issue that you think doesn’t receive enough attention.

The city should stop transferring money from the Capital Improvement Program.

Name a policy issue that you think receives too much attention.

Wade’s scooters.

Describe the proudest moment in your adult life and why it made you so proud.

Marrying the love of my life and the birth of our kids have been the proudest moments of my life.

Share a career mistake that you made, and how you handled it and what you learned from it?

I managed a sales company in my twenties, made a few mistakes along the way. One was bringing my work home with me. I worked constantly and was always on the phone with the office. I’ve learned to work smarter and find balance in my professional and personal life.

What political figure do you admire most?

The best President in my lifetime, President Donald J. Trump!

How do you feel the average Toledoan sees City Council in the wake of last year’s scandal?

They see them as untrustworthy and corrupt.

Is there enough diversity in state politics?

Yes, it changes all the time.

Do you feel that our state opened too quickly in the wake of COVID-19?

I feel the state discriminated against businesses and had no right to do so.

What was the last book you read?

“American Patriots (Answering the call to freedom)” by Rick Santorum

What is one thing most voters would be surprised to learn about you?

I’ve helped well over 2,000 people in Toledo, go from homeless to living in permanent housing.

George Sarantou

Age: 69

Education: DeVilbiss High School; Ohio State University B.S. in Social Studies

The number of times, prior to this campaign, that you have run for office: 7

The number of times elected: 3

Current and prior offices, and dates, to which you have been elected: Toledo City Councilman 2002 to 2014. Elected 2001, re-elected 2005, re-elected 2009.

In your mind, what are the top three issues on voters’ minds this election season?

1. Rising violent crime.

2. Increasing neighborhood blight.

3. How to spend the $180 million of federal dollars to benefit all of Toledo

Name three of your personal values and how they influence your work.

My religion, honesty and being a positive person affect me on a daily basis.

What can we do to combat voter apathy and encourage more civic engagement?

More community forums in neighborhoods so people can easily attend. Also, reinvigorate Block Watch groups throughout all Toledo neighborhoods.

Name a policy issue that you think doesn’t receive enough attention.

Assisting small businesses in establishing and maintaining their businesses. The permit process is cumbersome and takes too long.

Name a policy issue that you think receives too much attention.

Promoting higher education when many do not want to go to college. We need to promote careers in the trades, where people can earn above average incomes.

Describe the proudest moment in your adult life and why it made you so proud.

Marrying my wife and having three terrific daughters.

Share a career mistake that you made, and how you handled it and what you learned from it.

Not pursuing more management opportunities in my industry (financial services). I learned you have to be more aggressive.

What makes your perspective a fresh addition to city legislature?

Realizing that we have to work together on Council to solve problems successfully.

What political figure do you admire most?

Ronald Reagan, who took on the Soviet Empire and revived our struggling economy.

How do you feel the average Toledoan sees City Council in the wake of last year’s scandal?

Clearly very disappointed and angry with 1/3 of Council under Federal indictment.

Is there enough diversity in state politics?

There isn’t enough and both parties need to do a better job of recruiting diverse candidates.

Do you feel that our state opened too quickly in the wake of COVID-19?

No.

What was the last book you read?

“The Great Bridge” by David McCullough.

What is one thing most voters would be surprised to learn about you?

I have my shy moments— really.

Harvey Savage, Jr.

Age: 77

Education: Attended the University of Toledo-College of Education-Human resources Major-Dean’s List. Completed Human Resource Development courses through Kennedy Western University. Completed Insurance courses through Hondros College Completed Dale Carnegie Course.

Experience: Executive Director 2011-current

Independent Insurance Agent 2009-2010

HR Manager 1999-2008

VP of Human Resources 1996-1999

Plant Manager/HR manager 1995-1996

Executive Director 1994-1995

Personnel Supervisor/Team Resource 1989-1993

The number of times, prior to this campaign, that you have run for office: 1

The number of times elected: 0

In your mind, what are the top three issues on voters’ minds this election season?

The top three issues are our culture of violence, where will $180,000,000 be spent and blight in the neighborhoods.

Name three of your personal values and how they influence your work.

Family, honesty and humanity.

I chose early retirement from The Dupont Corporation rather than leave my family again. My mom and dad were still alive, and I had grandchildren that did not really me. I chose to be with family and not leave again.

I view myself as an honest person. This said, it does not mean that I have never done anything wrong. It means I can own up to any misgivings. I will not steal or cheat. I will be truthful in my communications with individuals.

I value every human being. I see us as one group of beings, homo sapiens. There is no real difference. We are all human beings. I believe in one creator and I believe that he/she is the father of us all. You and I are brothers. That has created a love for all humans in me. It has been very positive in my work.

What can we do to combat voter apathy and encourage more civic engagement?

I believe we must teach more civics in our schools. Some of the young people I engage with don’t seem to understand the impact of not voting. I believe we must use various means to teach all people the importance of voting. I believe term limits would give more voters more interest in voting.

Name a policy issue that you think doesn’t receive enough attention.

Lately, I’ve seen domestic violence as that issue that doesn’t get much attention. I was told we only have one police officer in the domestic violence office. There were over 3000 instances of calls. That seems to be overwhelming for one officer.

Describe the proudest moment in your adult life and why it made you so proud.

I was very proud when I received the Calla Lilly award for the work I had been doing with children.

What political figure do you admire most?

I admired John McCain. His vote for the ACA was a defining moment in our history.

How do you feel the average Toledoan sees City Council in the wake of last year’s scandal?

Council is viewed negatively due to the scandal.

Is there enough diversity in state politics?

No, there is not enough diversity in state politics.

Do you feel that our state opened too quickly in the wake of COVID-19?

No, I don’t think the state opened too quickly.

What was the last book you read?

“Excuses Be Gone” by Wayne Dyer.

What is one thing most voters would be surprised to learn about you?

I have four generations under me.

Larry J. Sykes

Age: 72

Education: 3 1/2 years of college

Experience: 35 years in finance and banking, community service includes: elected member Toledo Public School Board, St Vincent Mercy Health Partners, Toledo Metroparks, Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority, Lucas County Children’s Services Board, Rescue Crisis board, Cordelia Martin Health Center, and The University of Toledo African American Community Advisory Board.

The number of times, prior to this campaign that you have run for office: 6

The number of times elected: 6

Current and prior offices, and dates, to which you have been elected:

Toledo Board of Education 1998-2013; Toledo City Council 2014 – 2022

In your mind, what are the top three issues on voters’ minds this election season?

How to ensure as many people as possible receive the COVID-19 vaccine to stop the virus spread in Toledo. Development of programs to stop the Gun Violence here; and how to spend the pending Federal Rescue funding of approximately 180 million dollars in a manner beneficial to all residents.

Name three of your personal values and how they influence your work:

Integrity, Honesty and Accessibility are the most important principles you can provide to citizens as an elected official or community activist. My word has always and will continue to be, my bond.

What can we do to combat voter apathy and encourage more civic engagement?

There is always room to increase voter education. We can start the learning process about the importance of voting in elementary schools. We can also form more grassroots organizations throughout the community, to explain the importance of voting and consistently remind citizens that his/her vote does count every time he/she participates in the process.

Name a policy issue that you think doesn’t receive enough attention:

The recycling of plastic containers because it is costing the City millions of dollars each year. I would like to explore options to develop/implement the best way to address this issue to reduce costs.

Name a policy issue that you think receives too much attention:

Our Code Enforcement can be more efficient and effective. Perhaps the best place to start is to hire more personnel in this category and also conduct a full review of the current policy.

Describe the proudest moment in your adult life and why it made you so proud:

Becoming a parent of a son and a daughter and learning the new responsibility that came with it. I’m now equally as proud to be a grandfather.

Share a career mistake that you made, and how you handled it and what you learned from it.

As President of the Toledo Metroparks, we had a chance to purchase all of the land adjacent to Wildwood Metropark. Instead of making the purchase, we voted to split the 128 acres with a developer. That parkland is lost forever. I learned to go all out when it comes to the preservation of land, all too often, there is no second chance.

What is your proudest achievement during the time you’ve served?

For many years, children here were poisoned by lead paint in their homes. When this subject was initially discussed, City Council would not pass a Lead Ordinance to address this issue. After much debate, I was able to get my fellow Council members to pass a Lead Ordinance. Our Ordinance was the first in Ohio to address lead paint in homes, including rental properties, and the proper removal of it.

What political figure do you admire most?

President Franklin D. Roosevelt and President Barack H. Obama. Both of these men moved this country forward despite obstacles.

How do you feel the average Toledoan sees City Council in the wake of last year’s scandal?

I’m sure there is concern and disappointment about the scandal. Speaking for myself, this scandal has absolutely no merit. It is my understanding that most citizens are more concerned about gun violence, COVID-19, the proper spending of the $180 million rescue fund and getting back to work.

Is there enough diversity in state politics:

No, there is definitely not enough diversity in state politics; there is room for more women, more youth and more persons of all colors.

Do you feel that our state opened too quickly in the wake of COVID-19?

I’m sure Governor DeWine is making decisions based on information he has access to. It’s very unfortunate that we’ve had an uptick in the virus spread in recent weeks; especially with the opening of schools.

What was the last book you read:

I read the Bible and Toledo Blade every day.

What is one thing most voters would be surprised to learn about you?

I have been a vegetarian since 1981.

Tiffany Preston Whitman

Age: 38

Education: Central Catholic High School

BA, Ohio State University

MA, Ohio State University

EdD, Bowling Green State University

The number of times, prior to this campaign, that you have run for office: N/A

Current and prior offices, and dates, to which you have been elected: Appointed September 2020 to Toledo City Council

In your mind, what are the top three issues on voters’ minds this election season?

Gun Violence Reduction

Covid-19 Recovery; Toledo’s plan for American Rescue Plan Act

Job Creation and economic development that will support growth of Toledo’s neighborhoods and businesses and retain the city’s young talent

Name three of your personal values and how they influence your work.

The value of hard work, justice for all and commitment to community are my personal values that serve as the base of my decision-making process.

What can we do to combat voter apathy and encourage more civic engagement?

Voter apathy is a growing concern, especially among young people. Combating voter apathy needs to start early. We must invest in youth civic engagement through increased resources for social studies curriculum in schools, more opportunities for volunteerism, internships and including young people in conversations about the future of our city.

Name a policy issue that you think doesn’t receive enough attention.

The policy issue that does not receive enough attention is lead remediation and the long-term effects of lead exposure in children.

Name a policy issue that you think receives too much attention.

Partisan pundits on the national level often detract from the power and importance of local politics.

Describe the proudest moment in your adult life and why it made you so proud.

The proudest moment of my adult life is when I graduated from The Ohio State University with my undergraduate degree. As a first-generation college student, this was a significant achievement for myself and my family.

Share a career mistake that you made, and how you handled it and what you learned from it.

One of my early career mistakes was focusing too much on “ladder climbing,” I learned that staying true to your purpose is what leads to fulfillment in one’s professional life.

What is your proudest achievement during the time you’ve served?

My proudest achievement during the time I have served on Toledo City Council has been allocating resources to make historic reinvestment in Toledo’s youth.

What political figure do you admire most?

The political figure that I most admire is Nelson Mandela.

How do you feel the average Toledoan sees City Council in the wake of last year’s scandal?

In the wake of last year’s scandal, I believe people have higher expectations for Toledo City Council leaders to serve with integrity, ethics and a commitment to community.

Is there enough diversity in state politics?

There is not enough diversity in local and state politics, that is why I am exciting to be Council that has made history with seven women and four African American women serving on Council and to be endorsed by the Matriots, an organization committed to increasing the number of women elected throughout Ohio.

Do you feel that our state opened too quickly in the wake of COVID-19?

I think there was a lot of political pressure in Columbus to open, but Ohio opened too quickly without the right plan, protocol and resources in place to keep everyone safe and to secure small businesses.

What was the last book you read?

The last book that I read was “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America,” 1619-2019

What is one thing most voters would be surprised to learn about you?

One of my favorite things about Toledo is its parks; however, I have an irrational fear of deer, lol!