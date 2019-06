A Roundup of Toledo’s Favorite Patios

Summer is here and it’s time to shake off that cabin fever. What better way to do so than by taking advantage of one of Toledo’s many restaurants offering patio seating?

Check out our 2019 Patio Guide, and then read our roundup for more of the Toledo Area’s best spots.

Downtown

The Blarney

601 Monroe St., 419-418-2339. theblarneyirishpub.com.

Hours: 11am-11pm, Monday-Wednesday. 11am-2am, Thursday-Saturday.

The Cafe at Maumee Bay Brewing Co.

27 Broadway St., 419-243-1302. mbaybrew.com.

Hours: 8am-3:30pm, Monday-Saturday.

The Chop House Toledo

300 N. Summit St., 419-720-4335. toledochophouse.com

4-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 5-11pm, Friday-Saturday. 5-9pm, Sunday.



Durty Bird

2 S. St., Clair St., 419-243-2473. yeoldedurtybird.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Sunday-Monday. 11am-11pm, Tuesday-Thursday. 11am-Midnight, Friday-Saturday.

Fleetwood’s Tap Room

28 N St. Clair St., 419-724-2337. hensvilletoledo.com.

Hours: 4-10pm, Wednesday-Thursday. 4pm-Midnight, Friday-Saturday. 12-7pm, Sunday.

Fricker’s

19 N. St., Clair St., 419-244-9464. frickers.com

Hours: 11-2:30am, Monday-Sunday.

The Heights

444 N. Summit St., 419-243-7565. theheightstoledo.com.

Hours: 4pm-Midnight, Monday-Thursday. 4pm-1am, Friday-Saturday. 4-10pm, Sunday.

Holy Toledo

9 N. St. Clair St., 419-724-4499. holytoledohensville.com

Hours: 11am-10pm, Tuesday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday. 11am-5pm Sunday.

Home Slice Pizza

28 S. St., Clair St., 419-724-7437. homeslice419.com.

Hours: 11am-11pm, Monday-Wednesday. 11am-1am, Thursday. 11-2am, Friday. Noon-Midnight, Saturday. 1-11pm, Sunday.

Kyoto Ka

300 Madison Ave., 419-321-4000. Kyotoka.com

Hours: 11:30am-2pm, Monday. 11:30am-2pm, 4:30-9:30pm, Tuesday-Thursday. 11:30am-2pm, 4:30-10:30pm, Friday. 4:30pm-10:30pm, Saturday.

Mutz Sports Bar

27 Broadway St., 419-243-1302. mbaybrew.com

Hours: 3:30pm-Midnight, Monday-Tuesday. 3:30pm-2:30am, Wednesday-Friday. 11am-2:30am, Saturday.

Packo’s at the Park

7 S. Superior St., 419-246-1111. tonypacko.com.

Hours: 11am-9pm, Monday-Saturday. 10am-6pm, Sunday.

Paula Brown Pub

912 Monroe St., 419-241-8100. paula-brown-shop.myshopify.com.

Hours: 10am-5pm, Tuesday-Wednesday. 10am-8pm, Thursday-Friday.

Pizza Papalis

519 Monroe St., 419-244-7722. pizzapapalis.com.

Hours: 11am-9pm, Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.

San Marcos

235 Broadway St., 419-244-2373. Sanmarcosmexicanrestaurants.com.

Hours: 9am-9pm, Monday-Thursday. 8am-9pm, Friday-Sunday.

Table Forty 4

610 Monroe St., 419-725-0044. tablefortyfour.com

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11-2am, Friday-Saturday.

Tin Can Bar

1 S Erie St., 419-472-1785. tincanbar.com.

Hours: 3pm-2am, Monday-Friday. 4pm-2am, Saturday. 6pm-2am, Sunday.

The Docks Restaurants

El Vaquero

24 Main St., 419-690-8330. vaquerorestaruant.com

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday. 11am-9pm, Sunday.

Kobe Bay

18 Main St., 419-464-0299. kobebayusa.com

Hours: 11am-2:30pm, 4:30-10pm, Tuesday-Thursday. 11am-2:30pm, 4:30-11pm, Friday. 11am-11pm, Saturday. Noon-9pm, Sunday. 4:30-10pm, Monday.

Real Seafood Company

22 Main St., 419-697-4400. realseafoodcotoledo.com

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday. 11:30am-11pm, Saturday. Noon-9pm.

Zia’s

20 Main St., 888-456-3463. ziasrestaurant.

Hours: 5-9pm, Monday-Thursday. 5-10pm, Friday. 4-10pm, Saturday. 4-9pm, Sunday.

Uptown

The Attic on Adams

1701 Adams St., 419-243-5350.

Theatticonadams.com

Hours: 4pm-2:30am, Monday-Thursday. 2pm-2:30am, Friday-Sunday.

Georgjz419

1205 Adams St., 419-842-4477.

georgjz419.business.site/

Hours: 4pm-1am, Monday. 4pm-2:30am, Tuesday-Saturday. 1pm-Midnight, Sunday.

Manhattan’s

1516 Adams St., 419-243-6675. manhattanstoledo.com

Hours: 11am-11pm, Monday. 11am-Midnight, Tuesday-Thursday. 11am-2:30am, Friday-Saturday. 10am-2pm, Sunday.

Manos Greek Restaurant

1701 Adams St., 419-244-4479. manosgreekrestaurant.com.

Hours: 11am-3pm, Monday. 11am-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday. 5-11pm, Saturday.

The Ottawa Tavern

1817 Adams St., 419-725-5483. Theottawatavern.com

Hours: 4-10pm, Sunday-Thursday. 4pm-2:30am, Friday-Saturday.

Wesley’s Bar & Grill

1201 Adams St., 419-255-3333. wesleysbar.com.

Hours: 3pm-2am, Monday-Saturday. 3pm-Midnight, Sunday.

West Toledo

Backyard BBQ and Booze

2600 W Sylvania Ave., 419-475-2515. backyardbbqtoledo.com.

Hours: 11am-11pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-2am, Friday-Sunday.

Bar 145

5305 Monroe St., 419-593-0073. bar145toledo.com.

Hours: 11:30am-2am, everyday.

Bar Louie

5001 Monroe St., 567-318-1050. barlouie.com

Hours: 11am-Midnight, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-2am, Friday-Saturday.

Barry Bagels

3301 Central Ave., 419-537-9377. barrybagels.com.

Hours: 6:30am-8pm, Monday-Saturday. 8am-5pm, Sunday.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

4905 Monroe St., 419-402-8210. bjsrestaurants.com.

Hours: 11am-11pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-1am, Friday-Saturday. 11am-Midnight Sunday.

Black Rock Bar & Grill

5001 Monroe St., 419-720-7625. blackrockrestaurants.com

Hours: 11am-11pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-Midnight, Friday-Saturday.

Bravo!

5001 Monroe St., 419-472-1200. bravoitalian.com.

Hours: 11am-9pm, Sunday-Monday. 11am-10pm, Tuesday-Saturday.

Cinco de Mayo

304 E. Alexis, 419-478-7530. 5demayotoledo.com

11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday. 11am-9pm, Sunday.

City Barbeque

7402 W Central Ave., 419-517-7777. citybbq.com.

Hours: 10:30am-10pm, Monday-Saturday. 11am-9pm, Sunday.

Don Juan Mexican Bar & Grill

5001 Monroe St., 419-407-5084. donjuanandlosamigos.net.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.

El Camino Real

2500 W Sylvania Ave., 419-472-0700. elcaminorealtoledo.com.

Hours: 11am-9pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday.

El Vaquero

3302 Secor Rd., 419-536-0471. vaquerorestaurant.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday. 11am-9:30pm, Sunday.

First Watch

3410 Secor Rd., 419-930-8036. firstwatch.com.

Hours: 7am-2:30pm, everyday

Five Guys

3305 Central Ave., 419-464-0000. fiveguys.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, everyday.

The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar

3115 W. Bancroft St., 419-720-1818. Stubbornbrother.com

11am-midnight, Sunday-Wednesday and 11am-1am, Thursday-Saturday.



Zaza Wood-Fired Pizza and Mediterranean Cuisine

3550 Executive Pkwy., 419-531-2400. zazawoodfiredpizza.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday. Noon-9pm, Sunday.

Holland

Firepit Grille

7723 Airport Highway, Unit A, Holland, 419-724-4441. firepitgrille.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday. 10am-10pm, Sunday.

Ralphie’s

6609 Airport Hwy., Holland, 419-866-1344. ralphies.com.

Hours: 11am-Midnight, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-1am, Friday-Saturday.

Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N McCord Rd., 419-866-5007. rosiesitaliangrille.com

Hours: 11:30am-9pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11:30am-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday.

South Toledo

Caper’s Restaurant & Bar

2038 S Byrne Rd., 419-389-9900. www.caperstoledo.com.

Hours: 11am-9pm, Monday-Wednesday. 11am-10pm, Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.

City Hall Grille & Drinks

315 S Reynolds Rd., 419-536-1166.

Hours: 11:30am-11pm, Monday-Saturday.

Koreana Asian Grille and Sushi

1423 Bernath Pkwy., 419-867-8080. koreanatoledo.com.

Hours: 11:30am-2:30pm, Tuesday-Friday. 4:30-9:30pm, Tuesday-Thursday. 4:30-10pm, Friday. 11:30am-10pm, Saturday. 12:30-9pm, Sunday.

Mi Hacienda

3302 Glanzman Rd., 419-380-0411. facebook.com/mihacienda

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday. 11am-9pm, Sunday.

Plate 21

3664 Rugby Dr., 419-385-2121. facebook.com/pg/PLATE21.

Hours: 7am-4pm, Monday-Friday. 7:30am-3pm, Saturday-Sunday.

Sylvania

Ciao!

6064 Monroe St., Sylvania Ohio, 43560. 419-882-6014. Ciaorestaurant.com

5-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 5-11pm, Friday. 4-11pm, Saturday. 4-9pm, Sunday.

Element 112

5735 N. Main St., Sylvania, 419-517-1104. element112restaurant.com.

Hours: 5-9pm, Tuesday-Saturday.

Poco Piatti

6710 W Central Ave. #1 Sylvania, 419-931-0281. pocopiatti.com.

Hours: 11:30am-close, Monday-Friday. 4pm-close, Saturday.

Ralphie’s

5702 Monroe St., Sylvania, 419-882-6879. ralphies.com.

Hours: 11am-Midnight, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-1am, Friday-Saturday.

Tony Packo’s

5822 Alexis Rd., Sylvania, 419-885-4500. tonypacko.com.

Hours: 10:30am-10pm, Sunday-Thursday. 10:30am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.

Maumee

Barr’s Public House

3355 Briarfield Blvd. Ste. C. 419-866-8466. barrspublichouse.com

11:30am-10pm, Monday. 11:30am-11pm, Tuesday-Wednesday. 11:30am-midnight, Thursday-Friday. 4pm-midnight, Saturday.

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill

2200 Maple Street #315, Maumee, 419-229-6211. beerbarrelpizza.com.

Hours: 11am-Midnight, Monday-Thursday. 11am-1am, Friday-Saturday. 11am-11pm, Sunday.

Buster Brown’s Big Dog Lounge

313 Conant St., 419-893-0229. facebook.com/BusterBrownsBigDogLounge

Hours: 1pm-2:30am, Monday-Friday. noon-2:30am, Saturday-Sunday.

Charlie’s Restaurant

1631 Toll Gate Dr., Maumee. 419-794-7870. Charliestoledo.com

7am-9pm, daily.

Dale’s Bar and Grill

322 Conant St., Maumee, 419-893-3113. dalesbarandgrill.com.

Hours: 11am-Midnight, Monday-Wednesday. 11am-2:30am, Thursday-Saturday. 11am-10pm, Sunday.

Don Juan Mexican

551 W Dussel Dr., Maumee, 419-887-0700. donjuanandlosamigos.net.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.

Granite City Brewery

2300 Village Dr E W, Maumee, 419-878-9050. gcfb.com.

Hours: 11am-11pm, Monday-Friday. 11am-Midnight, Saturday. 9am-10pm, Sunday.

La Fiesta

1406 Reynolds Rd., Maumee. 419-466-3409. Lafiestarestaurante.com

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday. 11am-9pm, Sunday.

Levi and Lilacs Whiskey Room

301 River Rd., Maumee, 567-402-4308. leviandlilacs.com.

Hours: 4-10pm, Tuesday-Wednesday. 4pm-Midnight, Thursday-Saturday.

Mancy’s Bluewater Grille

461 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee. 419-724-2583. mancys.com/bluewater

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday. 4-11pm, Saturday. 4-9pm, Sunday.

P.F. Changs

2300 Village Dr. West, Bldg. #140, Maumee, 419-878-8490. pfchangs.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.

Tony Packo’s

1399 Conant St., Maumee, 419-897-3647. tonypacko.com.

Hours: 10:30am-10pm, Sunday-Thursday. 10:30am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.

Perrysburg

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

3145 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg, 419-873-6218. basilpizzaandwinebar.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.

El Vaquero

26611 N Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, 419-872-1230. mexicanrestaurantperrysburg.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday. 11am-9pm, Sunday.

Maddie and Bella

117 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, 419-931-0082. Maddieandbella.com.

Hours: 7am-5pm, Monday-Wednesday, Friday. 7am-7pm, Thursday. 8am-4pm, Saturday. 9am-3pm, Sunday.

Ralphie’s

27393 Holiday Ln., Perrysburg, 419-874-8979. ralphies.com.

Hours: 11am-Midnight, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-1am, Friday-Saturday.

Social Gastropub

25818 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, 419-931-9936. socialgastropub.com

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday. 11am-9pm, Sunday.

Stellas Restaurant and Bar

104 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, 419-873-8360. stellasrestaurantandbar.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.

Swig

219 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, 419-873-6223. swigrestaurant.com.

Hours: 11am-11pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-Midnight, Friday-Saturday. 11am-10pm, Sunday.

Zingos

106 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, 419-872-5800. eatzingos.com.

Hours: 11am-9pm, Monday-Saturday.

Oregon

Black Forest Cafe

3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon, 419-593-0092. blackforestcafe.net.

Hours: 11am-9pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-10pm, Friday.

Bono Tavern

843 Main St., Martin, 419-836-8786. facebook.com/bonotavern

Hours: 10:30am-11pm, Monday-Wednesday. 10:30am-Midnight, Thursday-Friday. 8am-2:30am, Saturday. 8am-11:30pm, Sunday.

Crazy Lady Saloon

22645 Front St., Curtice, 419-972-4077. crazyladysaloon.com.

Hours: 10am-10pm, Monday-Tuesday. 10am-11:00pm, Wednesday. 10am-11:15pm, Thursday-Saturday.

Eagles Nest Cozy Eatery

16 S. Stadium Rd., Oregon, 419-690-8940. eaglesnestsweetretreat.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday. Noon-8pm, Sunday.

El Camino Sky

2072 Woodville Rd., Oregon, 419-693-6695. elcaminorealtoledo.com.

Hours: 11am-9pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday.

Oregon Inn

6067 Bayshore Rd., Oregon, 419-697-1000. oregoninn.restaurant/home.

Hours: 11am-9pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-10pm, Friday. 2-10pm, Saturday. 2-9pm, Sunday.

Ralphie’s

3005 Navarre Ave., Oregon, 419-693-9500. ralphies.com.

Hours: 11am-Midnight, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-1am, Friday-Saturday.

Smokey’s BBQ Roadhouse

2092 Woodville Rd., Oregon, 419-725-2888. smokeysbbq.restaurantwebexpert.com

Hours: 11am-9pm, Sunday-Wednesday. 11am-10pm, Thursday. 11am-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday.

Water’s Edge Restaurant

1750 State Park Rd., Oregon, 419-836-1466. maumeebaylodge.com.

Hours: 8am-2pm, 5-8pm, Sunday-Thursday. 8am-2pm, 5-9pm, Friday-Saturday.

Michigan/ Road Trips

The Beach Bar

3505 Ocean Beach Rd., Clarklake, MI., 517-529-4211. beachbarclarklake.com.

Hours: 11am-9pm, Wednesday-Thursday. 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday. Noon-9pm, Sunday.

Evan’s Street Station

110 S Evans St., Tecumseh, MI., 517-424-5555. evansstreetstation.com.

Hours: 4pm-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday. 4pm-10pm, Friday. Noon-10pm, Saturday. 3-7pm, Sunday.

Forest View Lanes

2345 W Dean Rd., Temperance, MI., 734-847-4915. forestviewlanes.com.

Hours: 11:30am-2:30am, every day.

Jerry’s Pub and Restaurant

650 Egan Hwy., Brooklyn, MI., 517-467-4700. jerryspub.com.

Hours: 11am-9:15pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-Midnight, Friday-Saturday.

Main Street Stable and Tavern

116 N Main St., Blissfield, MI,. 517-486-2144. mainstreetstable.com.

Hours: 11am-9pm, Sunday-Thursday. 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday.

Mason Jar Tap & Grill

8504 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI., 734-854-8737. masonjartapandgrill.com.

Hours: 11:30am-9pm, Sunday-Tuesday, Thursday. 11:30am-10pm, Wednesday, Friday-Saturday.

Mon Ami

3845 E Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton, 419-797-4445. monamiwinery.com.

Hours: 6am-10pm, Monday-Saturday. 7am-10pm, Sunday.

Orchard Bar and Table

3266 NE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton, 419-797-7324. orchardbarandtable.com.

Hours: 4-10pm, Monday-Saturday. 10am-9pm, Sunday.

The Pointe Bar and Grill

1200 Eagle Point Rd., Clarklake, MI., 517-529-7116. thepointeclarklake.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday. 11am-8pm, Sunday.

Sideline’s

8116 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI., 734-856-5050. sidelinessportseatery.com.

Hours: 11am-11pm, Monday-Wednesday. 11am-Midnight, Thursday-Saturday. Noon-11pm, Sunday.

Tecumseh Brewing Company

128 W Chicago Blvd., Tecumseh, MI., 517-815-1726. tecumsehbrewingco.com.

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday-Wednesday. 11am-Midnight, Thursday-Saturday. Noon-10pm, Sunday.

Tony’s Quarterdeck

6215 Edgewater Dr., Erie, MI., 734-863-1010. facebook.com/tonysquarterdeck

Hours: 4pm-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday. 4pm-10pm, Friday. Noon-10pm, Saturday. Noon-9pm, Sunday.