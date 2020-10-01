7 Toledo Area Restaurants with Handy Apps

Photo by Rob Hampson on Unsplash

Accessible curbside service enhances the enjoyment of food from local restaurants, but you know what makes that process even easier? A convenient app that provides the restaurants’ usual options and more. Toledo City Paper compiled a list of some favorite local restaurant apps that make a difference during the continuing pandemic.

Balance Pan-Asian Grille

Locations Vary

balancegrille.com

The Balance app is not only convenient for carry-out needs, but also is an amazing tool to customize your order. Use it to build your own bowls, tacos, and other combos from the menu. Plus, once you rack up some in-app rewards points, you can save serious cash on future orders or Balance swag. Find the app at Google Play, the AppStore or Windows Marketplace.

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S. St. Clair St.

419-243-2473

yeoldedurtybird.com

The downtown gastropub now has an app to make online ordering much easier. Everything on their curbside pickup menu appears on the app, from starters like smoked gouda mac-n-cheese to burgers and chicken sandwiches. Other features include a kids menu and fast-tracked way gift card ourchasels.

Fowl & Fodder

Locations Vary

fodderrestaurants.com

The spicy almond chicken wraps and brunch items you’ve come to love are easily accessible through Fowl & Fodder’s app. Other offerings that make this option worth adding to your app collection include shareable plates and vegan meals, along with some tasty treats for the kiddos.

Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N. McCord Rd.

419-886-5007

rosiesitaliangrille.com

Order Hot Mamma Bread to go with Rosie’s app, which features up-to-date specials like their family-style carryout deal for $64. The Carey out specials vary by day, so the app provides a quick reference. Other than that, you can expect all the delicious items from rich zuppa to gourmet pizzas available for pick-up on this user-friendly app.

Pizza Papalis

519 Monroe St.

419-244-7722

pizzapapalis-hub.com

If you’re looking to order your favorite deep-dish pizza for pick-up or delivery, Pizza Papalis’ app is a must. Simply choose the Toledo location, start your order, and prepare to be amazed by the options, which include building your own pizza or adding Papatizers, like loaded tots. Relax at home, knowing this comfort food is on its way to your door.

First Watch

3410 Secor Rd.

419-930-8036

firstwatch.com

The First Watch app allows you to save your spot in line for those who choose to dine in, or to select from their extensive menu for carry-out or delivery options. Save your favorite items to make future ordering more efficient for those creatures of habit! We’ll be adding the Million Dollar Bacon to that list, please.

Holey Toledough

3812 W. Alexis Rd.

419-742-2020

facebook.com/holeytoledough

For a quick pick-up of decadent breakfast options, use the Holey Toledough app. Not only does this iconic donut shop have mix-and-match options for their fresh yeast and cake creations, but you can also pick up bags of coffee, pop-tarts and BFDs (Big Freakin Donuts). Pick-up a Pecan French Toast BFD with a bag of Unicorn Blend – We’re in!