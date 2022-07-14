Two Toledo artists display work in 20 North exhibit

On July 15, 20 North Gallery will be opening a new exhibition called Chalk, Paper, Scissors, featuring two artists from the Toledo area – Paul Brand and Anastasia Wagner.

“The exhibit comprises the pastel and charcoal landscapes of Paul Brand and mixed media portrait collages of Anastasia Wagner, defining relationships between the viewer and the natural world,” the gallery said in a press release.

This exhibit will be on display to the public from July 15 through September 24. After July 15’s opening, gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday noon- 4pm and by appointment.

“We are delighted to mount this exhibition of new and recent work by two well-known faces of Toledo’s art scene, established artist Paul Brand and emerging artist Anastasia Wagner. Chalk, Paper, Scissors combines Brand’s abstract-inspired charcoal landscapes and the intricate layering of Wagner’s mixed media collage, to create enticing dialogue between the viewpoint of the audience and their conception of physical location and identity,” Director Condessa Croninger said.

Paul Brand, Toledo resident, award winner and a self-employed artist, currently teaches art across the Northwest Ohio region. Brand has also worked with artists such as Fred Graff, Frank Web, Ed Whitney and Walter Chapman. Brand also has a masters and PhD in Human Physiology from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, and 1975 he also joined the Medical College of Ohio Staff and has retired as an Associate professor teaching Physiology and Pharmacology at the University of Toledo.

Anastasia Wagner, another artist featured, is native to Sylvania Ohio. She began her professional artistic career as an apprentice through The Arts Commission located in Toledo, Ohio. Currently, she works as a coordinator at 20 North Gallery. She has also dedicated time to contributing to group exhibits. Some of these include Aromatic 419 in Toledo, Ohio, Dream or Nightmare in Lansing, Michigan and Undisclosed at the Toledo School for the Arts. Wagner has also earned multiple scholarships and awards from the University of Toledo where she also earned her bachelor’s in fine arts.

20 North Gallery is located on 18 N. St. Clair Street. For more information contact Condessa Croninger or visit www.20northgallery.com