The 2nd Faces Art Competition at Ten Moir Gallery

The Ten Moir Gallery is holding their Faces Art Exhibition with the winners of the exhibition being notified on Feb. 11 and the exhibition itself running for a month ending on March 13.

The winner of best in the show will win a solo exhibition, will have their artwork used as the poster of the contest and more. All winning artists will receive a digital award certificate.

Artists who are in the competition paid a $18 entry fee to be able to submit two pieces of work. The piece that artists in this competition must create their own interpretation of the human face.

As mentioned prior the best in show will be featured on the cover of the show, get a solo exhibition, on top of getting their work submitted to topartawards.com. First, second and third place winners will receive an artist profile page, dedicated social media post and inclusion in the online exhibition.

Submitted works will be judged by their craftsmanship, presentation, interpretation of the theme, composition, creativity and the technical skill of the piece. Images selected as winners or Honorable Mention, or images previously submitted but not selected in a Ten Moir international call for entry may be resubmitted as often as you wish.

For more information on the exhibition go to tenmoirgallery.com/faces-art-contest.