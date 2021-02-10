We are currently looking for interns!

Need an internship for college credit? Want to gain valuable on-the-job skills? Interested in learning more about the wild world of publishing? An internship at the Toledo City Paper could be for you. We are looking for editorial interns to help us with our mission of being the go-to source for cutting-edge and thought provoking information that motivates, informs and enhances our communities and the lives of our readers.

Potential interns must have 5-10 hours per week to commit to our internship program and a laptop computer.

Editorial internship tasks will include (but are not limited to): Interviewing

Story development

Participate in brainstorming sessions

Workshop story ideas

Copywriting

Creative writing

Proofreading

Data entry

Research and fact checking

Help on our social media platforms

Collaborate with our production team

You will be expected to:

Learn our writing style and voice

Follow direction

Strengthen your communication skills

Assist with extracurricular events

Be reliable

Be creative

Work with our sales executives

Be an integral part of the team

Send your resume and writing samples to Jeff McGinnis at [email protected]

Adams Street Publishing Company, 1120 Adams St., Toledo. 419-244-9859. Toledocitypaper.com