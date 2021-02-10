We are currently looking for interns!

Need an internship for college credit? Want to gain valuable on-the-job skills? Interested in learning more about the wild world of publishing? An internship at the Toledo City Paper could be for you. We are looking for editorial interns to help us with our mission of being the go-to source for cutting-edge and thought provoking information that motivates, informs and enhances our communities and the lives of our readers.
Potential interns must have 5-10 hours per week to commit to our internship program and a laptop computer.
Editorial internship tasks will include (but are not limited to): Interviewing
Story development
Participate in brainstorming sessions
Workshop story ideas
Copywriting
Creative writing
Proofreading
Data entry
Research and fact checking
Help on our social media platforms
Collaborate with our production team
You will be expected to:
Learn our writing style and voice
Follow direction
Strengthen your communication skills
Assist with extracurricular events
Be reliable
Be creative
Work with our sales executives
Be an integral part of the team
Send your resume and writing samples to Jeff McGinnis at [email protected]
Adams Street Publishing Company, 1120 Adams St., Toledo. 419-244-9859. Toledocitypaper.com