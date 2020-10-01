Toledo-Area Independent Coffee Shops

Pitch the boring, run-of-the-mill Folgers and wake up with a lil’ Toledo in your cup. Coffee is more than just an everyday routine; it can be the jolt that turns a challenging day into a successful, productive one. Whether you are looking for that essential morning fix or an afternoon pick-me-up, these local coffee shops have it all. From fair trade and locally roasted beans, to a full menu to satiate your hunger pangs, this coffee roundup includes the best of the best for a cup o’ local Joe.

Black Kite

2499 Collingwood Blvd. | 419-720-5820

7am-5pm Monday-Friday, 9am-2pm Saturday, 10am-2pm Sunday

Black Kite raises the bar when it comes to coffee and comfort food. The popular hangout now features a craft beer and cocktail menu in addition to their coffee bar items. Happily nestled in the Old West End, all of Black Kite’s food is made in-house, including their savory breakfast balls, bagel bombs and scones. Weekends often feature brunch specials and a packed house. Black Kite pours Flying Rhino Coffee.

BREW

1440 Secor Rd | 419-214-1804.

7am-8pm Monday-Friday, 8am-8pm Saturday & Sunday.

Brew Coffee Bar has become a popular spot for students and the Toledo community. Their menu features espresso drinks and locally sourced bakery items. Brew serves Zingerman’s Coffee and Hartzler Dairy products.

Chandler Café

5648 Main St., Sylvania | 419-517-5088

7am-4pm Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm Saturday, 9am-3pm Sunday.

Located inside the renovated downtown Sylvania Chandler building, Chandler Café is the perfect go-to lunch location. The café also has a full menu with sandwiches (like the Wildwood wrap), salads and pastries to pair with their coffee. Chandler Cafe serves Seattle’s Best Coffee.

The Flying Joe

2130 Preston Pkwy., Perrysburg | 419-931-0273

6:30am-6pm Monday-Thursday, 6:30am-7pm Friday, 8am-7pm Saturday, 9am-5pm Sunday.

Flying Joe keeps Levis Commons buzzing with their extensive coffee bar menu. The shop also features craft cocktails and beers that pair well with a lunchtime snack. Brunch is currently featured bi-monthly on the weekends. Flying Joe uses Actual Coffee, Onyx Coffee, and Arps Dairy milk.

Flying Rhino

201 Morris, Suite G | 419-378-1798.

Monday-Friday, 7-11am.

The producer of fine roasted coffee currently features open shop hours. Customers can choose from a large selection of retail coffee and brewing equipment and simple drip coffee and hot teas. Look for the shop to open a full service coffee bar, extended hours and a grand opening in March 2019 at its current location in Toledo’s true warehouse district. Flying Rhino serves their own house-roasted coffees.

Georgette’s Grounds & Gifts

311 Conant St., Maumee | 419-891-8888

6:30am-3pm Monday-Sunday

Not only does Georgette’s serve fair trade grounds, but it is also owned and operated by Sunshine, a non-profit organization that takes pride in offering services and educational/artistic programs to people with developmental disabilities as well as their loved ones. If you head toward the back of the coffee shop, you will enter Ten Thousand Villages, a novelty gift store that sells handmade artisan gifts, some of which are made by Sunshine.

Maddie & Bella Roasters

44 S. Saint Clair St. | 419-214-0822

7am-2pm Monday-Friday. 8am-2pm Saturday. 9am-2pm Sunday

117 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg | 419-931-0082

7am-2pm Monday-Friday. 8am-2pm Saturday. 9am-2pm Sunday

With two prime locations, Maddie & Bella has quickly become a popular spot for coffee and espresso drinks. Both shops feature a seasonal Toast Menu, with killer combinations like avocado, sea salt and hot pepper on All Crumbs Bakery bread. Maddie & Bella serve their own coffee brand, roasted in house, and Guernsey Dairy.

Plate One

420 Madison Ave. #104 | 419-385-2121.

8am-11am Monday-Friday.

Located in the heart of downtown Toledo, Plate One features a variety of espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, and craft cocktails. The shop serves up a simple, healthy menu all under $10. Plate One serves Madcap Coffee.

Plate 21

3664 Rugby Dr. | 419-385-2121

7am-2pm Sunday-Thursday, 7am-10pm Friday and Saturday.

Plate 21 has a great selection of fair trade organic coffee and teas, along with many other food and drink options. With fruit smoothies and frappes to a full menu of healthy food options including sandwiches, soups and salads (the kale salad is our favorite!), Plate 21 is the south-end spot to get your fix and features MadCap coffee.

Rustbelt Coffee

119 N Ontario. | 419-819-5988

7am-5pm Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm Saturday.

Rustbelt offers a hearty selection of coffee, tea, espresso and much more with an even heartier attitude. They also have an excellent selection of rustic food favorites for folks looking for breakfast on the go.

The Salad Bar and Cafe

27 Broadway St. | 419-769-9870

7am-2pm Monday-Saturday.

If you’re looking for a new healthy option to kick off your day or buoy you up at lunchtime, stop on by the river side of the Oliver House. The newly opened Salad Bar and Cafe has something for you. Featuring smoothies made with real fruit, juices, salads, coffee and a make-your-own-trail-mix bar, The Salad Bar and Cafe pairs simple, healthy ingredients with a winning atmosphere.

SIP

3160 Markway Rd. | 419-407-5038

6:30am-7pm Monday-Friday. 7:30am-7pm Saturday and Sunday

The Cricket West Coffee Shop features a large selection of bakery goods and espresso bar drinks. The shop’s late night hours are perfect for socializing after dark. SIP uses La Colombe coffee and Calder Dairy products.