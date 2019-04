Social justice advocate and educator Jane Elliott presents “A Collective Conversation: Race Through 2019 Eyes.” Hosted by YWCA of Northwest Ohio and other community organizations, the event begins with a presentation by Elliott, followed by local experts weighing in, and small-group discussions about ongoing concerns in race relations.

$50. 9am-3pm. Monday, April 29.

Radisson Hotel, 3100 Glendale Ave. 419-241-3235.

Register at sar2019.eventbrite.com.