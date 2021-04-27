Stroll the Street in Rossford: Weekly event returns June 16

A summer tradition returns! The Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau announced that its summer events, entitled “Stroll the Street — Wednesdays in Rossford” will resume this year.

The weekly event will be held from 4:30-7:30pm every Wednesday, near Ford Memorial Park and along Dixie Highway, stretching toward downtown Rossford. “Stroll the Street” will feature food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and Farmers’ Market booths, along with a variety of entertainment and kids’ activities.

All vendors will be spaced out along the route and all health protocols will be followed. The event will be held weekly from June 16 through September 29.

Slots for food trucks all summer were claimed rapidly, though the press release notes there are still available spots for Farmers’ Market and Arts vendors. Farm Market vendors can sell produce, plants and flowers as well as pre-packaged items such as baked goods and honey.

All arts vendor items must be produced by the vendor themselves, with no retail items purchased for resale.

For more information or to register for a spot as a vendor, visit StrollTheStreet.com.