“Stealing young peoples’ innocence”: Ohioans complain to FCC about Super Bowl halftime

99.9 million Americans were watching the Super Bowl on February 2. Of them, a fair number were shocked— shocked, I say!— at the racy content of the halftime show, which saw Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take to the stage.

All that booty shaking and pole dancing were enough to get over 1,300 viewers to file complaints with the FCC over the content of the performance. In contrast, the famous Janet Jackson “wardrobe malfunction” in 2004 garnered over 500,000 FCC complaints.

Approximately 40 of the complaints received by the FCC were from Ohio. Here’s what just a few of our fellow Buckeyes had to say about the spectacle:

“Please hold Fox Network accountable for an obscene & sexualized Superbowl Halftime Show. The show was not family friendly. It was a striptease show that included little girls in white dresses along side an indecently dressed Jo-Lo, stripper poles, twerking, tongue flicking etc. It was an embarrassment & shameful show that families gathered to watch. We would love for you to fine Fox.”

“Aired halftime show of Super Bowl LIV was horribly offensive and included material unsuited for minors, including simulated orgasms, performances on ‘stripper poles’ and consistent camera shots of barely clad female performers’ nether regions.”

“Disgusting. Ridiculous that young boys need to be sent out of the room and even p—-d that my man would have to watch this. They need to stop degrading women this way and turning us into sex objects. How on earth are men ever supposed to respect women when writhing scantily clad women are normalize on our TVs meant for families.”

“Halftime was not appropriate. Crotch grabbing, bondage with ropes, stripper poles…. need I say more!”

“I did not appreciate the sexuality and sexual clothing worn in the superbowl. I have 2 daughters age 8 and 10. I was embarassed to watch it with them. In our country there has been a push for womens rights and more opportunities along with the Me too movement which is a good thing. This takes us back to where women get their worth from their sexuality not their brains/ personality and I don’t appreciate it on a family friendly broadcast”

“FOX Sports should be fined at least $1 Million or more for permitting the raunchy indecent presentation by Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show.”

“I have never seen such a vulgar inappropriate display. It was nothing more than thinly veiled pornography. It broke my heart. I had gathered my Sunday School class for a fun time of food, sports and friendship and instead it became a time of awkward embarrassment and a lesson in what inappropriate unholy behavior looks like. I will NEVER as long as I live have another super bowl party or watch NFL football. I am disgusted and offended and angered in a way I have never felt before. I feel like I have been an unwitting partner in a crime; Stealing young peoples’ innocence. Shame on the NFL and Fox for being a part of this. I pray that you are given a massive fine for these horrid acts of indecency! I truly wish you had to have College bands perform their lovely half time shows. Now they were good!”