Giving women options

Every community needs safe places for those in need to go for help. When someone feels alone and out of options, feelings can lead them to want to give up. To make sure women in the community never run out of options, Channel King started Sisters in Power, an organization inspired by her own life circumstances. At age 36, King was alone, facing the future with a past of childhood abuse and a cancer diagnosis. Today, her goal is to make sure nobody feels as isolated as she did.

Offering opportunities

Sisters in Power offers several incredible opportunities. Classes on money management, a single moms club, after school programs, and so much more— all at no cost to the attendees. One program King says she is extremely proud of is Girl Code, which teaches girls from kindergarten through 12th-grade things like etiquette, anti-bullying, and job readiness to help them succeed.

Sisters in Power also has cancer and sexual assault support groups, offering an environment you can feel comfortable talking with people who understand what you’re going through. In her No Means No program, King prioritizes comfortability by making sure confidentiality is key between members because of the sensitive topics at hand. “Maybe it could save a life, someone who’s going through it now can get the help they need,” she said. These programs give the opportunity to meet new people and link up with others you might have had no idea are going through hardships like yours. “You need to know that someone is there to talk to without judgment,” said King. “There’s no judgment at all in all of my programs.”

Offering relief

Starting Sisters in Power served as some relief for King. She didn’t always have the resources offered now back when she was going through hard times in her life. “It’s more than just me trying to help someone else, by going to these meetings, I’m also being helped,” she explained.

Sisters in Power also offers resources like school supplies such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks etc., clothes, gifts and a diaper pantry where you can obtain necessary items for your children completely free. These items are all given through donations, most so far being from King’s pocket but that won’t stop her from keeping those resources alive, “I don’t care if I have to go out there and sell candy bars every day, all the programs are free, and I want them to remain free.”

There is truly no way to become a better community without organizations like Sisters in Power. Through King’s passion and hard work, there will always be an option out there for someone who feels completely alone. “Until you are self-sufficient, I will be there with you every step of the way,” King said.

If you would like to donate, you can do so through any Glass City Federal Credit Union in the name of Sisters in Power. For more information about volunteering, classes, and programs and dropping off donation items you can get in contact with Sisters in Power at sistersinpower@yahoo.com or at 419-984-2799.