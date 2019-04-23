Places to Celebrate Mother’s Day 2019

Yeah, yeah. Every year Mom says the same thing: “I don’t want anything for Mother’s Day!” Even if she really does mean it, she still deserves at least one day a year to be adored, appreciated, and pampered! Looking for a way to do just that? Check out our picks to ensure that Mother’s Day is a success.

Brunches

While bringing Mom breakfast in bed is a nice sentiment, doesn’t she deserve more than mediocre eggs and slightly burnt toast? Spend less time stressing in the kitchen and more time celebrating with mom this year by letting the professionals handle the cooking.

Ice Restaurant

Your love for Mom is endless, commemorate it buffet style at Ice. The special menu features items like Belgian sugar waffles, five cheese baked macaroni and strawberry summer salad. Come hungry, leave happy. Reservations recommended.

11am-3pm. Sunday, May 12. Ice Restaurant, 405 Madison Ave. 419-246-3339. Icetoledo.com

Sauder Village

Moms have been adored throughout the ages, so step back in time with mom this year at Sauder Village where all moms get treated to free admission. Enjoy The Barn Restaurant offering their typical Sunday buffet of roast beef, chicken, ham and more.

$19.75. Sunday, May 12. Sauder Village, 22611 State Route 2, Archbold. 1-800-590-9755. saudervillage.org.

Majestic Oak Winery

Over the course of time, you may have given Mom plenty of reasons to sip some wine at the end of the day. The least you can do is reimburse her for those bottles! Head to Majestic Oak Winery for a Mother’s Day Lunch provided by Big C’s Smoked BBQ along with live entertainment. Reservations required.

Noon-4pm. Sunday, May 12. Majestic Oak Winery, 13554 Mohler Rd., Grand Rapids.419-875-6474. majesticoakwinery.com.

The Adams Street Cafe

Not just any old occasion provokes The Adams Street Cafe to open their doors on the weekend, but Moms are worth it. Visit the cafe for a special Mother’s Day menu featuring cocktails, quiche Lorraine, chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy and more. Reservations recommended.

10am-2pm. Sunday, May 12. The Adams Street Cafe, 608 Adams St., 419-214-1819. facebook.com/theadamsstcafe/

Tony Packo’s at the Park

Toledo staple Tony Packo’s offers their delectable Sunday brunch featuring their homemade favorites like chicken paprikas, mac and cheese, and fried pickles while also offering classic breakfast food and of course a chili dog and hot dog station. Reservations recommended.

$13.99. 9am-2pm. Sunday, May 12. Tony Packo’s at the Park, 7 South Superior St. 419-246-1111. tonypackoscatering.com

Brim House

In addition to its regular brunch menu, Brim House will extend the menu by featuring selected chef specials like Nashville hot tacos, spring lamb hash, lemon rhubarb French toast, and rosemary ham steak. Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper brunch without cocktails. Thankfully Brim House offers a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar. Reservations required.

10am-4pm. Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12. Brim House, 444 N Summit St. 419-243-7664. Brimhousetoledo.com

Granite City Brewery

Treat Mom to a “lawless brunch” at Granite City Brewery this year. With options ranging from tortellini carbonara, biscuits and gravy, and jumbo shrimp with Bloody Mary sauce any of Mom’s cravings are sure to be met. Reservations recommended.

$24.99/adults. $8.99/kids. 8am-3pm. Sunday, May 12. Granite City Brewery, 300 Village Dr E W, Maumee, 419-878-9050. gcfb.com.

The Toledo Zoo

The animal kingdom loves their mommas too. Celebrate Mother’s day with a brunch buffet at the Toledo Zoo featuring an animal demonstration, live entertainment, and a fun craft. Reservations required.

$40/member. $45/nonmembers. 9-10am and 11:30am-12:30pm. Sunday, May 12. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. 419-385-5721. toledozoo.org.

Plat8

Normally closed on Sunday, Plat8 is making an exception for Mother’s Day. Take advantage of this rarity and enjoy craft cocktails like screwdrivers, mimosas, and bellinis, plus a special menu featuring country fried chicken, bread pudding french toast, and kimchi fried quinoa. Reservations recommended.

11am-3pm. Sunday, May 12. Plat8, 4330 Central Ave., 419-214-0370. plat8toledo.com.

Calle Tacos & Lounge

It’s time for $5 Bloody Marys and Marias to show your mom that you care. Calle Tacos & Lounge is a laid back, casual establishment where you can get their famous guac with bacon and blue cheese served with their signature thick pita-style chips. Build your own taco made with fresh ingredients.

Noon-9pm. Sunday, May 12. Calle Tacos & Lounge, 1440 Secor Rd. 419-469-2467. facebook.com/calletacosandlounge

The Cinnamon Stick Pie Bakery

Obviously, you and your mom need to try The Cinnamon Stick’s signature cinnamon rolls, but there is so much more to nosh on for brunch here. From chorizo breakfast burritos and French toast to acai smoothies, ice cream, and all kinds of delicious baked goods, it’s the perfect option for mom’s who like sweet and/or savory dishes.

7am-6pm. Sunday, May 12. The Cinnamon Stick Pie Bakery, 5960 Angola Road, Toledo, Ohio, 43615. facebook.com/thecinnamonsticksylvania

A Night Out

Just because she’s your mom doesn’t mean she can’t get her party on, right? Here are a couple of options for mom’s who prefer the nightlife, though they also have lunch options for those who aren’t night owls.

Ashley’s Ann Arbor

Take your mom out for a night out on the town in downtown Ann Arbor’s Ashley’s. Share a plate of fish and chips, order some small plates like the bacon topped deviled eggs— yum!— and choose a couple of beers from their extensive list organized by rating.

Noon-Midnight. Sunday, May 12. Ashley’s Ann Arbor, 338 S. State St., Ann Arbor, MI. 734-996-9191. ashleys.com

Dan’s Downtown Tavern

Another road trip option for you and your craft beer enthusiast mom’s night out is Dan’s Downtown Tavern where she can choose from 64 Michigan drafts. Known for their tasty onion soup, sweet potato fries, crispy chicken salad, burgers, pizza and so much more, Dan’s never disappoints.

11am-10pm. Sunday, May 12. Dan’s Downtown Tavern, 103 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, MI 734-429-3159. facebook.com/dansbars

Sidelines Sports Eatery

Sidelines offers irresistible appetizers like their garlic dippers, and they are known for their amazing Fowl Ball chicken wings. Other options for you and your mom to enjoy include soups, salads, fresh baked pizza, burgers, and barbecue. You should also buy one of their fancy cocktails to celebrate the occasion— perhaps a Sidelines Slammer of their decadent chocolate martini.

Noon-11pm. Sunday, May 12. 1430 Holland Rd., Maumee. 419-897-5050. sidelinessportseatery.com

Activities

Looking for something a bit more inventive than brunch? Check out these events worthy of impressing Mom.

Wine and Canvas

Maybe you and Mom share a bond over a love for art. Or maybe you and Mom share a bond over a love for wine. Either way, you’ll both enjoy an afternoon at Wine and Canvas painting and drinking together.

$36. 7pm. Friday, May 10. Uncork the Artist. 5380 Monroe St.,419-283-2484. uncorktheartist.com

The Toledo Zoo

In honor of Mother’s Day, the zoo offers free admission for all mothers who visit with their children.

10am-4pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. 419-385-5721. toledozoo.org.

Fangboner Farms: Mother’s Day Workshop

Spend some quality time with Mom and nature during this farm-wide Mother’s Day event. There will be pot decoration, take-home planting, kids reading circles, and a farm market. Leave with a customizable mindfulness basket.

Sat, May 4. 10am-4pm. Fangboner Farms, 1179 South Crissey Rd., Holland. 567-703-6191. fangbonerfarms.com.

Botanical Gardens: Art Village Spring Sale

Mom deserves more than just one day of being adored. Take her to the Botanical Garden Mother’s Day weekend for the Art Village Spring Sale. Purchase flowers or stained glass, wander through the Blair Museum and shop at the Unruly Arts Gallery.

10am. Friday, May 10- Sunday May 12. Toledo Botanical Gardens, 5403 Elmer Dr.,419- 902-6800., artvillage419.org.

Clara J’s Tea Room: Mother’s Day Tea Party

Pamper Mom with a proper afternoon tea party. Clara J’s offers menu choices featuring traditional tea and scones and platters of sweet and savory dishes. Reservations required.

11am-1:30pm. Saturday, May 11. Clara J’s Tea Room, 219 W Wayne St, Maumee, 419-897-0219 .clarajsat219.com.

Imagination Station

Let Mom unleash her inner kid with free admission to Imagination station with a paid child’s ticket. Afterward, enjoy a stroll along the river. $11/kids ticket. Sunday, May 12. Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way, 419-244-2674. imaginationstationtoledo.com.

Toledo Museum of Art: Beautiful Bouquets

Mom is a work of art so why not honor her by spending time at the art museum? Find inspiration in the galleries and then make flower bouquets with various materials at the family center.

Noon. Sunday, May 12. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., 419-255-8000. toledomuseum.org.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums

Moms get in free on Mother’s Day at the Hayes Library and Museums, where you can enjoy lemonade and cookies, take a tour of the Hayes home, and engage in hands-on artifact activities at the museum. This is the perfect outing for moms who are history buffs! Noon-5pm. Sunday, May 12. Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove, Fremont. 419-332-2081. rbhayes.org

Hathaway House/Main Street Stable

Treat your mom to one of two special dinner offerings at Hathaway. In the historic Hathaway House, you can choose seafood pasta, scallops, lamb chops, prime rib, and other delicious entrees. You can also opt for the deluxe brunch buffet at the Main Street Stable if you are looking for something a little more casual. Noon-6pm dinner at Hathaway House. 10am-4pm brunch buffet at Main Street Stable. 424 W. Adrian St., Blissfield, MI. Make reservations at 517-486-2141 for dinner and 517-486-2144 for the buffet. hathawayhouse.com