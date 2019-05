On this week’s Toledo City Podcast, Toledo-born Hollywood actor Oliver Cooper channels his favorite character voices and talks about what makes film and TV stars film and TV stars, which has to do with some combination of talent and manifesting the discipline to put in hard work when no one is telling you to do it. Some incarnation of Bill Walton also makes an appearance.

Also, this episode’s music is “Show Me The Way” by Vendredi, Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0