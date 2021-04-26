O-I teams with Perrysburg to add recycling locations

O-I Glass, Inc. and the City of Perrysburg celebrated Earth Day by giving area residents more chances to recycle.

The company and the city have announced a partnership that will expand the number of glass recycling locations available in the community, a press release stated. Beginning on April 22, three drop-off locations were made available for residents.

The recycling locations will be at 1890 Wilkson Way (at the O-I Glass Recycling Drop-Off Center), 11980 Roachton Rd. (at the Department of Public Service) and 211 E. Boundary Rd. (at the Department of Public Utilities).

For more information on Perrysburg recycling, visit ci.perrysburg.oh.us/refuse___recycling/index.php