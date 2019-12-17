Marching against MAGA: Toledo protesters prepare for Trump rally

So these guys named Trump and Pence are coming to town tomorrow, January 9. You maybe have heard about it. Doors will open at the Huntington Center at 3pm, and the rally will officially commence at 7pm. The Toledo Police Department has already closed down Huron St. between Jefferson and Madison, and beginning Thursday morning, downtown drivers can expect all streets around the Huntington Center to be closed.

For many Toledoans who stand in opposition to this president and his policies, this is a chance to demonstrate their dissent in a very public way.

Several groups are planning protests near and during the Trump rally at the Huntington Center:

Anti-Hate Solidarity Rally – Members of the Northwest Ohio Democratic Socialists of America will be meeting at 5pm at Levis Square, planning to march as a group to the rally at 5:30pm, congregating on Jefferson and Huron St. RSVP on Facebook.

Make Toledo Anti-Hate Again – Seven different groups, including Planned Parenthood Advocates of Toledo and the Northwest Ohio Peace Coalition, will be gathering forces beginning at 5pm at the corner of Huron and Jefferson, opposite the main entrance of the Huntington Center. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own signs. RSVP on Facebook.

Protest Trump in Toledo – Rights coalition BAMN and the Refuse Fascism branches of Ohio, Michigan and more will be meeting with supporters at Promenade Park at the corner of N. Summit and Madison at 4pm, for a march to the Huntington Center. RSVP on Facebook.

Trump Takedown 2020 – The Lucas County Democratic Party will be working to support demonstrators throughout the night, providing shuttles to the protests, a warming station and restrooms. In addition, the Lucas County Democratic Headquarters on Madison will be open from 2:30-8pm, and volunteers will work to register voters all night. Interested volunteers can contact 419-246-9301. RSVP on Facebook.

In addition, a group of Toledo peace, environmental and civil rights activists will gather at the Main Branch of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library at 4:30pm, planning to march down Michigan to Jefferson and Huron, followed by a “die-in” protest held at Planned Parenthood at Monroe and Huron.

Of course, protests aren’t accessible to every dissenter. If you would like to escape from the commotion or share your thoughts in a place that will offer a sympathetic ear, EqualityToledo on Floyd St. is hosting a Safe Space Meetup. Their doors will be open beginning at 3pm, with a discussion on the state of the community going forward beginning at 7:30pm.

If you know of a protest, demonstration, or related event that we did not mention, please send us an email at editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com. Don’t worry, we already know about the “main event.” We just don’t care.