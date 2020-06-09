Made in Toledo Awards

Recognizing Local Craftsmanship.

Toledo City Paper celebrates the local makers, small-business owners and inventive entrepreneurs who forge their own path following their creative interests.

Nominate crafters, makers, or just general do-ers, in one of six categories— food, drink, home, style, outdoors, or crafts.

To nominate: Please provide a brief description of the nominee, their work, and any other information you’d like us to know.

Nominations are due by July 15.

Winners and runners-up will be selected by City Paper staffers and a panel of guest judges. Look for winners announced at ToledoCityPaper.com and in future City Paper print issues.