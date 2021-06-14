Franklin Park Mall is Calling on Artists for a 50th Anniversary Mural Project

PHOTO CREDIT: Franklin Park Mall Facebook Page

Franklin Park Mall is calling on artists to create a high-visibility, exterior mural project to celebrate the shopping center’s 50th anniversary.

Local artists are invited to submit their vision for the mural by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 21. Submissions will be accepted online, and Franklin Park Mall will be accepting them from now until the deadline.

The shopping center is looking for local artists or artist groups to create a work of art that will invite community interaction. Their hope is for an engaging vision that will inspire future opportunities for artistic collaboration as well. Franklin Park Mall is looking for submissions that will also reflect “the spirit of Toledo” and the Franklin Park Mall itself, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“Northwest Ohio is home to many gifted artisans, and we are excited to see their talents and creativity shared with the community through this public art project at Franklin Park Mall,” said Casey Pogan, Marketing & Business Development Director of the mall.

Artists are encouraged to review submission guidelines at visitfranklinparkmall.com/art. All submissions will be reviewed by a committee of Franklin Park Mall representatives and the artist selected will be notified three days later on Thursday, June 24. The mural is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, July 15.