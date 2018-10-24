“Fall in Love” with The Ability Center

For 34 years, the Auxiliary to The Ability Center, a group of ambassadors that promote major fundraising events, has hosted a Style Show Gala. Each year celebrates a different theme, this year being “Fall in Love,” featuring local vendors, a luncheon, raffles, and a spectacular fashion show including garments from shops around the area. A fitting representation of the Glass City, 419 people gathered for the special event taken place at the Pinnacle in Maumee on Wednesday, October 3.

While attendees aren’t only indulging in tastes of a freshly prepared lunch, valuable prizes and sights of the women strutting down the runway, they’re donating to a cause that helps individuals with developmental disabilities. As the Ability Center states, “Our mission is to assist people with disabilities to live, work, and socialize within a fully accessible community.”

The nonprofit provides programs and services that enhance the overall well-being and transition to independence of those with disabilities by offering independent living skills training, assistance dogs, home accessibility, mentoring, advocacy and equipment loans throughout Northwest Ohio.

“The fashion show has grown tremendously in the 34 years since the event began. It began from a passion for fashion from Auxiliary members and became a known tradition in the community,” stated Event Chair, Lisa Rozanski. “It was one of the first fashion show events to support a nonprofit in the area and we are proud to continue providing a great show.”

The Ability Center gained $29,000 in donations. By raising awareness, member’s hope that those who attended gained more understanding of The Ability Center’s mission and their various programs.

Mallory Tarr, Community Relations Specialist said, “We want people to truly ‘fall in love’ with our programs and see how these programs help local people in our community. No matter the age, or disability, we hope to support individuals’ personal vision for life. We also wanted to highlight the love and compassion our auxiliary members have for our mission.”

This year’s show welcomed Eden Fashion Boutique, Ragazza, Roth Coats & Accessories, Vivian Kate, Catherines, and Zina’s for a diverse and lively pageant.

“We choose the stores and vendors from feedback of guests from previous years and we try to highlight local businesses that are supportive of The Ability Center’s mission,” explained Rozanski.

The style show is truly a community effort, with models of all shapes, sizes, and abilities provided by the stores, Ability Center staff, auxiliary members and friends of the committee.

It was heartwarming to see so many people show up for an organization that does nothing but give back to the community, and had a blast doing so. Despite not everyone leaving with a prize in hand, everyone walked away with knowledge of the Ability Center’s goals and a good head on their shoulders for supporting a mission that helps individuals with disabilities.

For additional information on the Ability Center and future events, call 419-885-5733 or visit abilitycenter.org.