Coolest Dinner Ever: Metroparks To Host Gourmet Meals Inside Igloos

Have you ever seen images of the beautiful, icy structures that Eskimos call igloos and said, “Hey, that’d be fun to have eaten in?”

Then, my friend, your wish is granted! Well, sort of.

Metroparks Toledo has announced that it will host special, gourmet dinner service in heated (plastic) igloos built on the Manor House lawn. These “Magical Igloo Dining Experiences” will be held on eight dates from January 24 through February 14.

Both of the exquisitely decorated igloos can hold up to four people, and diners will be served a delicious meal crafted by Souk Mediterranean’s own Chef Moussa Salloukh.

“For me, it’s therapeutic, because it’s something new and it pushes me to my limits to figure out ‘How am I going to put out a five-course wine dinner in an igloo?’” Chef Salloukh said.

Chef Salloukh is currently planning to offer three different options to diners— Italian, American Bistro and his trademark Middle Eastern cuisine, all paired with appropriate wines.

The cost is $125 per diner, but Metroparks members receive a 20% discount!

5-8pm | Thursdays, January 30, February 6 and 13

Fridays, January 24 and 31, February 7 and 14

Saturday, January 25

Wildwood Preserve Metropark, 5100 Central Ave.

419-407-9723 | metroparkstoledo.com