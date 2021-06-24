Build A Trust Bowl-A-Thon at The New Glass Bowl Lanes

A local group is hoping to build trust between those in uniform and the community, all through a shared love of bowling.

The 8th Build A Trust Bowl-A-Thon will be held Saturday, June 26 from noon until 3 p.m. at The New Glass Bowl Lanes, 5133 Telegraph Road.

George W. Hayes Jr. founded the Bowl-A-Thon in 2015 with the goal of establishing trust between police officers and the citizens they serve. His mission was to, “realize that we are just people regardless of who you are or what you are, just people!”

Saturday’s event will bring police officers, firefighters and some members of the military together with the community to bowl, mingle and have fun.

Harris said that the event aims to encourage law enforcement and citizens, “not to be afraid of each other.”

The Bowl-A-Thon is sponsored by the University of Toledo Police Department and Jon Harris of McDonald’s. There will also be music and door prizes.

Harris will be covering the price so all kids ages 17 years old and younger can bowl for free. The price is $5 for adults which includes three games of bowling and shoe rental. All proceeds from the event will be invested back into the program.

To request more information email George W. Hayes Jr., ghayes@utoledo.edu.