A challenge for nature lovers and craftsmen alike is currently underway with Battle of the Birdhouses, a challenge where registered groups compete to create the most impressive birdhouse for a nonprofit auction! Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation created this contest/auction as a fundraiser for their busiest year yet. As it is one of their only fundraisers during the pandemic, you can make a big impact by participating in the virtual auction, which will be live October 18-24. Find it on the group’s Facebook page or their website.

Buyers also have the option to shop for these impressive little houses in person at a dine-in fundraiser. 4pm-7pm. Saturday, October 24. Route 64 Pub and Grub, 10335 Waterville St., Whitehouse. Contact Allison Shroeder at 419-344-2988 or aschroeder@natures-nursery.org for questions about the fundraiser. natures-nursery.org