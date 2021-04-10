A tu salud: Nuestra Gente offering free health screenings

As part of Minority Health Month, Nuestra Gente Community Projects is offering its 11th Feria de la Salud, a pair of community health fairs featuring free health screenings.

The first, held Sunday, April 11, will take place at St. Peter and Paul Church at 738 S. St. Clair St. from 10am until 2pm. The second on Sunday, April 18 will be held at Immaculate Conception Church at 434 Eastern Avenue, from 10am until 1pm.

These events are completely free to attend, and will provide screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, high body mass index and more. Attendees will also be able to get information and advice on how to achieve and maintain a healthier lifestyle. Food and refreshments will also be available on site.

More information can be found at nuestragentecommunityprojects.org or by calling 567-702-0040.