Area writers capture our community in poems

Your ZIP Code is more than an address. It is an identity.

Every year, it is the honor of Toledo City Paper and Toledo Area Parent magazine to act as a media sponsor of the Ode to the ZIP Code poetry contest. As part of the event, writers of all ages submit five line poems— each line with a number of words corresponding to the numbers in their ZIP Code. Over 200 poets of all ages submitted entries this year. The winning poems were announced at a special virtual event on April 19 (419 Day) at 6pm, via Zoom and Facebook Live.

What poems best captured the spirit of the 419 this year?

Here are the 2021 winners!

Adult

ages 18 and over

1ST PLACE

Alexandra Kania

43612

Rain drenched mattresses forgotten

In the grass

Barefoot children unaware of broken glass

Trodden

Middle class

2ND PLACE

Lina Sanders

43623

bike rides down McGregor

racing the moon

to the discrete location hidden inside

the potholes

collecting forgotten childhoods

3RD PLACE

Erica Blake

43612

Not quite West Toledo,

not quite North.

Nearly twenty years, it has been

home –

Five Points

Adult Finalists

Olivia Anderson

43620

art school yarn bomb

handmade loco vintage,

take Collingwood down to where my

life began

Megan Connolly

43614

Wixey starts our day

River road drives

On Sundays Walbridge Park comes Alive

Broadway

South Toledo is Home

Charlene Gary

43616

there were competing flags

in my neighborhood

across the street from each other

then

there was only one left flying

Lindsay Haynes

43560

I finally found you

sneaky little trilobite

Dirty nails and fossil hunting

makes for an unforgettable summer day

–

Elyse Hutcheson

43606

hospital chimneys and helicopters

billow and zip

guard my street like a friend

(even when i wander the woods)

ever watchful in my frozen window

Emily Reid Green

43613

We are never lost:

Branches like arrows,

each home a distinct fingerprint inked,

dogs

barking different languages.

Sam Wright

43612

Library Village is my

garden. I grow

tomatoes, cut grass, rake leaves. Welcome

hungry

squirrels, birds.

Young Adult

ages 12-17

1ST PLACE

Bridget Quinlan

43614

Deer prints are muffled

in soft snow.

Dear children shout at trees, forever

echoing

there in the cul-de-sac.

2ND PLACE

Laine Brown

43430

4-ice cream melting fast

3-sticky hands grab

4-my sleeve smearing chocolate

3-ice cream soup

0-(for the last time kid

I’m not your mother)

3RD PLACE

Vanessa Hernandez

43605

each night the train

comes rattling, loudly

sometimes wish it would take me

(into the refinery)

touch the fire just once

Young Adult Finalists

Shrishte Baskara

43571

Cut wood logs assembled

Like puzzle pieces

Aloft on a concrete base

Soon to hold doors leading to my

Home

Maxwell Gierke

43616

snow on the ground

car windows down

embrace the smell, frost and exhaust

breathe,

at last, springtime in northwest ohio

Mikayla Jordan

43608

4 The house up north

3 is holding life.

6 Forest cemetery is near by north

0 (Where new drivers can’t harm

anyone; where families & possibly

friends rest.)

8 Many things happen not enough

words to explain.

Harper Leitner

43606

my street is tired

worn down gravel

ice slicked across the dark asphalt

–

in summer, flora frames the road

Scott Lime

43604

I took a nap

in the snow,

cigarette butts and candy wrappers

nearby.

Resting

on Berdan.

Karyme Luna

43611

Old apple tree around

the corner that

brings neighbors close and offers

pickings.

Thank

You

Mia Westfere

43614

Tabletop train city landscape

Sleepy filelds surround

A bright nucleus bound by common

Dignity

Where skeptic souls abound

Youth

ages 11 and younger

1ST PLACE

Zeke Freeman

43607

Our neighbor dog Bob

The birds chirping

The trees are good for climbing

(Westmoreland)

Mott Branch Library is my happy place

2ND PLACE

Theo Cherry-Timmons

43613

How I love trees

Squirrels playing, jumping

From big tree to big tree

Trees

Dropping their seeds

3RD PLACE

Gera Fletcher

43612

YMCA is so enjoyable.

The sound dribbling.

The sound of the squeaking shoes.

The

chlorine smell

Youth Finalists

D’Ron Parks

43612

Hike the ball pass

catches, breaks tackle

stiff arm then he dives for

Touchdown

Championship game

Jack Thoma

43537

Maumee sounds like Mommy.

I love Mommy.

I love Maumee lots too.

Fireworks, parades, Halloween!

I love my fun and cool Maumee!