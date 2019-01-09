A Toledo Guide to Navigating the Government Shutdown

Have you been affected by the government shutdown? Significant numbers of federal workers and their dependents certainly have. The shutdown has left government workers unemployed with their paychecks on hold, while those dependent on government support, such as those using SNAP or WIC, may also lose those resources. We’ve compiled a list of great things happening around town to help those in this tough situation.

For government employees:

Ya Halla serves free lunch

Ya Halla Restaurant is a casual eatery serving up authentic Mediterranean and American cuisine. Bring in your government ID and get one lunch for free. Dine-in only.

2124 W Alexis Rd

419-471-1100 | yahallarestaurant.com

Hours

11am-9pm Monday-Thursday

11am-10pm Friday

4pm-10pm Saturday

CLOSED Sunday

Help with public utilities

Government employees are encouraged to call the City of Toledo about their water bills to talk with a customer service agent about payment plans. 419-245-1800.

Property tax extension

Lucas County Treasurer Lindsay Webb’s office offers extensions for the payment of real estate taxes. To receive the extension, the following requirements must be met:

– The property must be owner occupied

– Owner must be a federal employee affected by the shutdown

– Owner must provide documentation of their lost wages they were expecting that have been delayed due to the government shutdown

– Property must be current and not in prior delinquency

– All documentation must be received by the Treasurer’s Office by January 28th at 5pm

One Government Center, Suite 500

419-213-4303 | Email: treasurer@co.lucas.oh.us

Free admission to the National Museum of the Great Lakes

Federal employees affected by the government shut down, along with one additional guest, can enjoy a trip to the Great Lakes Museum at no charge through Thursday, January 31. The Museum tracks the preservation of Great Lakes history with educational programs, underwater archaeological research, and the published quarterly journal Inland Seas. Government identification card required for this admission.

1701 Front St

419-214-5000 | inlandseas.org

Hours

10am-5pm Wednesday-Saturday

Noon-5pm Sunday

CLOSED Monday and Tuesday

Local Food Pantries

If you’re struggling to put food on the table and worried you’ll lose your SNAP benefits, take advantage of this local food pantry directory.

Equality Toledo Community Pantry

Open 5-7pm Tuesdays and 1-4pm Saturdays

2108 Collingwood Blvd | 419-407-6225

SeaGate Food Bank

Open 8am-3pm Monday-Friday

526 High St | 419-244-6996 | seafatefoodbank.org

Sylvania Area Family Services, Inc

Serves community lunches and dinners, and distributes food every month.

5440 Marshall Rd, Sylvania | 419-882-8415 | sa-fs.org

Food for Thought

A mobile pantry serves food at various locations throughout the month. Check their website for a full list of locations.

316 Adams St, 2nd floor | 419-972-0022 | feedtoledo.org

Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

Food distributor for nonprofit agencies in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood counties.

24 E Woodruff Ave | 419-242-5000 | toledofoodbank.org

The UT Student Food Pantry

For college students enrolled at the University of Toledo.

Open 8am-5pm Monday-Friday

Student Union #2504 | 419-530-2171 | utoledo.edu/studentaffairs/food-pantry