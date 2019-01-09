A Toledo Guide to Navigating the Government Shutdown

Have you been affected by the government shutdown? Significant numbers of federal workers and their dependents certainly have. The shutdown has left government workers unemployed with their paychecks on hold, while those dependent on government support, such as those using SNAP or WIC, may also lose those resources. We’ve compiled a list of great things happening around town to help those in this tough situation.
For government employees:
Ya Halla serves free lunch
Ya Halla Restaurant is a casual eatery serving up authentic Mediterranean and American cuisine. Bring in your government ID and get one lunch for free. Dine-in only.
2124 W Alexis Rd
419-471-1100 | yahallarestaurant.com
Hours
11am-9pm Monday-Thursday
11am-10pm Friday
4pm-10pm Saturday
CLOSED Sunday
Help with public utilities
Government employees are encouraged to call the City of Toledo about their water bills to talk with a customer service agent about payment plans. 419-245-1800.
Property tax extension
Lucas County Treasurer Lindsay Webb’s office offers extensions for the payment of real estate taxes. To receive the extension, the following requirements must be met:
– The property must be owner occupied
– Owner must be a federal employee affected by the shutdown
– Owner must provide documentation of their lost wages they were expecting that have been delayed due to the government shutdown
– Property must be current and not in prior delinquency
– All documentation must be received by the Treasurer’s Office by January 28th at 5pm
One Government Center, Suite 500
419-213-4303 | Email: treasurer@co.lucas.oh.us
Free admission to the National Museum of the Great Lakes
Federal employees affected by the government shut down, along with one additional guest, can enjoy a trip to the Great Lakes Museum at no charge through Thursday, January 31. The Museum tracks the preservation of Great Lakes history with educational programs, underwater archaeological research, and the published quarterly journal Inland Seas. Government identification card required for this admission.
1701 Front St
419-214-5000 | inlandseas.org
Hours
10am-5pm Wednesday-Saturday
Noon-5pm Sunday
CLOSED Monday and Tuesday
Local Food Pantries
If you’re struggling to put food on the table and worried you’ll lose your SNAP benefits, take advantage of this local food pantry directory.
Equality Toledo Community Pantry
Open 5-7pm Tuesdays and 1-4pm Saturdays
2108 Collingwood Blvd | 419-407-6225
SeaGate Food Bank
Open 8am-3pm Monday-Friday
526 High St | 419-244-6996 | seafatefoodbank.org
Sylvania Area Family Services, Inc
Serves community lunches and dinners, and distributes food every month.
5440 Marshall Rd, Sylvania | 419-882-8415 | sa-fs.org
Food for Thought
A mobile pantry serves food at various locations throughout the month. Check their website for a full list of locations.
316 Adams St, 2nd floor | 419-972-0022 | feedtoledo.org
Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank
Food distributor for nonprofit agencies in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood counties.
24 E Woodruff Ave | 419-242-5000 | toledofoodbank.org
The UT Student Food Pantry
For college students enrolled at the University of Toledo.
Open 8am-5pm Monday-Friday
Student Union #2504 | 419-530-2171 | utoledo.edu/studentaffairs/food-pantry