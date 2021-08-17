Make your own rain barrel in Perrysburg

A great way to manage stormwater and to cut down on your energy bills is through the use of a rain barrel. Used to capture water as it flows down from your roof, a rain barrel can be attached to the drainage spout and capture water that would just flow off of or flood your property. This means you can keep that water for your own needs, like watering your lawn or garden.

The Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District (Lucas SWCD) and Rain Garden Initiative are working with the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg for a “Make and Take Rain Barrel Workshop” on Monday, September 13 from 5-7pm. The event will take place at the 577 Foundation, located at 577 E. Front St. in Perrysburg.

The workshop will teach attendees the benefits of keeping a rain barrel on their property, and then learn how to make their own. Each attendee will finish the workshop with their own 55-gallon rain barrel, ready to use at their home. All barrels will be made from recycled, food-grade drums donated by area companies.

The cost to attend is $35 per barrel. All attendees will receive all necessary materials and tools for construction. It is the responsibility of the attendee to transport the finished barrel home. (Each barrel stands about three feet tall by two feet wide.)

Space is limited, so registration beforehand is required. To attend, register at 577foundation.recdesk.com/Community/Home.