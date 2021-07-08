Help Toledo Humane Society to Empty the Shelters through July 11

If you’ve been wanting a new furry best friend in your home, there is no time like the present. The Toledo Humane Society is a local host location for Empty the Shelters, a pet adoption event sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Empty the Shelters will be held at the Humane Society’s 827 Illinois Ave. location through July 11. During that time, adoption fees for all adult dogs and cats will be reduced to only $25, down from the usual $150 for dogs and $50 for cats.

The quarterly event is hosted in almost 200 shelters across the United States. During Empty the Shelters, the BISSELL Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for locations in an effort to find pets new forever homes.

Toledo Humane Society is open daily— from Noon-6pm, Monday through Friday, and Noon-5pm on Saturday and Sunday. If you’d like more information on the adoption process or to see what pets are available, visit toledohumane.org/adopt.