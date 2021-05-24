BG DORA returns: Outdoor refreshment area in effect through Labor Day

Bowling Green’s DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) program begins a new year on Friday, May 28.

As with other DORA programs around the area, patrons of participating bars and retailers can purchase alcoholic beverages to go, provided they are consumed within the designated DORA district and kept in marked containers. Participating establishments in Bowling Green include:

-Bar 149

-Beckett’s Burger Bar

-City Tap and The Attic

-The Clay Pot

-Doc’s Big City Saloon

-Juniper Brewing Company

-SamB’s Restaurant

-Trotter’s Tavern

The program is in effect from 4-10pm, Mondays-Thursdays and 11am-10pm, Fridays-Sundays. The last sales will take place no later than 9:30pm, and all cups need to be disposed of by 10pm.

Bowling Green’s DORA cups have an official sponsor this year: The National Tractor Pulling Championships, which will be returning this summer to the Wood County Fairgrounds in BG on Thursday, August 19 through Saturday, August 21.

The city’s DORA program is in effect from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

For more information on the program, visit downtownbgohio.org/dora.