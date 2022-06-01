Toledo Mud Hens encourage kids to Play Ball June 10-12

In an age of video games, TikTok and YouTube, it can be harder than ever to encourage kids to engage in outdoor activities. The Toledo Mud Hens, in partnership with Major League Baseball and the City of Toledo, are hoping to help.

The team will host its annual Play Ball Weekend at Fifth Third Field beginning Friday, June 10. The three day event features a series of activities aimed at building a stronger connection between youth sports and the city as a whole.

The Play Ball Initiative is a program designed to encourage young people to participate in their community’s baseball and softball activities, whether that be taking part in Little League or just enjoying more casual forms of playing the game.

This year’s Play Ball Weekend with the Mud Hens will include the following events:

Friday, June 10: Field of Dreams Special Needs Clinic

Aimed at children ages 5 and up with special needs, the event will see three simultaneous games being played on the Fifth Third grass. Admission will include a souvenir Mud Hens baseball and two admission tickets to that evening’s game. $30 per camper (one adult chaperone is required to attend with each camper).

Saturday, June 11: Play Ball Event

Kids who have no experience with the game are welcome to this free event to learn the game’s fundamentals. Five skill stations will be set up to learn about throwing, batting and more. Open to any child ages 4-12, though preregistration is required.

Sunday, June 12: Toledo Mud Hens Kids Day

Families are encouraged to come out to the Mud Hens game and meet some of the players of MLW— the world’s most popular wiffle ball league. A pregame popup will be held in Hensville Park before the game, then attendees will be able to meet MLW personalities during the game. Afterward, the MLW’s Pacific Predators will face the Western Wildcats in right field as kids run the bases.

For more information on Play Ball Weekend, visit the Toledo Mud Hens website.