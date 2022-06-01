A Taste of Tradition: Toledo’s Indian Restaurants

With so many subtle variations throughout its home subcontinent— not just because of geographic and cultural differences, but also religious and even climate-based ones— there is a remarkable variety to Indian cuisine. Fortunately, Toledo diners have a chance to sample a wide variety of native dishes, from a dazzling array of restaurants.

Tandoor Cuisine of India

Address: 2247 S. Reynolds Rd.

Phone: 419-385-7467

Email: tandooroftoledo@gmail.com

Hours: Monday CLOSED

Tuesday 11:30am-8pm

Wednesday 11:30am-8pm

Thursday 11:30am-8pm

Friday 11:30am-9pm

Saturday 11:30am-9pm

Sunday 11:30am-8pm

Tandoor Cuisine of India is located on South Reynolds Rd. between Heatherdowns and Southwyck Blvd. Tandoor specializes in northern Indian cuisine, using only the freshest and most select herbs and spices. Popular menu items include pakora appetizers, chicken tikka masala, palak paneer, korma and vindaloo curries. Tandoor is currently only open for carry-out.

The Jewel of Toledo

Address: 6711 Airport Hwy., Holland.

Phone: 419-865-9500

Email: indianjeweltoledo@gmail.com

Hours: Monday 5-9:30pm

Tuesday 4-9:30pm

Wednesday 4-9:30pm

Thursday 4-9:30pm

Friday 4-9:30pm

Saturday Noon-3pm, 4-9:30pm

Sunday Noon-3pm, 4-9:30pm

The Jewel of Toledo is located off Airport Highway across from Spring Meadows shopping center. They offer cuisine from different regions of India including various seafood, lamb, chicken and vegetable curries. All dishes can be prepared mild, medium, or spicy. The Jewel also offers a lunch buffet on the weekends. Dine at the Jewel of Toledo and enjoy authentic tikka masala, sag paneer, korma or fish curry.

Star of India

Address: 415 S. Reynolds Rd.

Phone: 419-720-6452

Email: For catering requests, fill out a form on their website– starofindiafood.com/catering/

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11am-8pm

*Lunch is served 11am-3pm (dine-in only)

The Star of India is located on S. Reynolds Rd. between Hill St. and Airport Hwy. Star of India offers traditional Indian dishes and several of award-winning chef Surjeet “Sunny” Singh’s creations. Chef specialities include aloo gobi, Star tikka masala, chicken curry and bones, and chili paneer. Spices are adjusted to each customers’ tastes, from mild to extra spicy. All dinner combos are served with naan bread and rice.

Bombay Kitchen

Address: 5228 Monroe St.

Phone: 419-214-1790

Email: bombaykitchen419@gmail.com

Hours: Monday CLOSED

Tuesday-Sunday 11am-9pm

Bombay Kitchen offers Indian street food with modern ambience. Diners can create their own curry, choosing from various proteins, sauces (e.g., tikka masala, vindaloo, curry, or korma), and sizes. Indian-themed wraps, kabobs, street sandwiches, wings, pizzas, and chaats are also available. Bombay Kitchen is located in Westmarket Plaza Shopping Center on Monroe St.