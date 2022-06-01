A Taste of Tradition: Toledo’s Indian Restaurants

With so many subtle variations throughout its home subcontinent— not just because of geographic and cultural differences, but also religious and even climate-based ones— there is a remarkable variety to Indian cuisine. Fortunately, Toledo diners have a chance to sample a wide variety of native dishes, from a dazzling array of restaurants.
Tandoor Cuisine of India
Address: 2247 S. Reynolds Rd.
Phone: 419-385-7467
Email: tandooroftoledo@gmail.com
Hours: Monday CLOSED
Tuesday 11:30am-8pm
Wednesday 11:30am-8pm
Thursday 11:30am-8pm
Friday 11:30am-9pm
Saturday 11:30am-9pm
Sunday 11:30am-8pm
Tandoor Cuisine of India is located on South Reynolds Rd. between Heatherdowns and Southwyck Blvd. Tandoor specializes in northern Indian cuisine, using only the freshest and most select herbs and spices. Popular menu items include pakora appetizers, chicken tikka masala, palak paneer, korma and vindaloo curries. Tandoor is currently only open for carry-out.
The Jewel of Toledo
Address: 6711 Airport Hwy., Holland.
Phone: 419-865-9500
Email: indianjeweltoledo@gmail.com
Hours: Monday 5-9:30pm
Tuesday 4-9:30pm
Wednesday 4-9:30pm
Thursday 4-9:30pm
Friday 4-9:30pm
Saturday Noon-3pm, 4-9:30pm
Sunday Noon-3pm, 4-9:30pm
The Jewel of Toledo is located off Airport Highway across from Spring Meadows shopping center. They offer cuisine from different regions of India including various seafood, lamb, chicken and vegetable curries. All dishes can be prepared mild, medium, or spicy. The Jewel also offers a lunch buffet on the weekends. Dine at the Jewel of Toledo and enjoy authentic tikka masala, sag paneer, korma or fish curry.
Star of India
Address: 415 S. Reynolds Rd.
Phone: 419-720-6452
Email: For catering requests, fill out a form on their website– starofindiafood.com/catering/
Hours: Monday-Saturday 11am-8pm
*Lunch is served 11am-3pm (dine-in only)
The Star of India is located on S. Reynolds Rd. between Hill St. and Airport Hwy. Star of India offers traditional Indian dishes and several of award-winning chef Surjeet “Sunny” Singh’s creations. Chef specialities include aloo gobi, Star tikka masala, chicken curry and bones, and chili paneer. Spices are adjusted to each customers’ tastes, from mild to extra spicy. All dinner combos are served with naan bread and rice.
Bombay Kitchen
Address: 5228 Monroe St.
Phone: 419-214-1790
Email: bombaykitchen419@gmail.com
Hours: Monday CLOSED
Tuesday-Sunday 11am-9pm
Bombay Kitchen offers Indian street food with modern ambience. Diners can create their own curry, choosing from various proteins, sauces (e.g., tikka masala, vindaloo, curry, or korma), and sizes. Indian-themed wraps, kabobs, street sandwiches, wings, pizzas, and chaats are also available. Bombay Kitchen is located in Westmarket Plaza Shopping Center on Monroe St.