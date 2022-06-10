Puppies with a Purpose: Assistance dog volunteers needed at The Ability Center

A lot of people deal with both physical and mental health problems. Many of them would greatly benefit from having a service dog, but unfortunately, that’s not something everyone can afford or devote enough training time to. Now is the time for dog lovers to unite and help make assistance dogs accessible to all in need.

The Ability Center is looking for potential puppy fosterers to facilitate the process of training the area’s future service dogs. Those interested can attend a Volunteer Open House on Wednesday, June 15 from 4:30 to 6:30pm at 5605 Monroe Street, Sylvania, Ohio.

Once registered as a volunteer, there will be mandatory training once a week to help the puppy assigned to you. They will be taught foundational skills through obedience and manners. Outside of these lessons, a foster family’s task will be to provide love and care for the dog. Vet visits, pet food, and other essential items will be given to free of charge from the Ability Center. Volunteers are welcomed from Lucas, Ottawa, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Defiance and Williams County.

Raising a puppy is no easy task, but this kind of work is fulfilling because individuals will be helping someone in need. Foster family efforts could potentially aid an army vet, a blind person, or even a child with a debilitating condition.

If you’d like more information or are thinking of signing up, we have provided the following links to do your own research and see if this is a good fit for you:

Go to Ever consider being an assistance dog volunteer? 🐕 (constantcontact.com) for the event page. ACAD Puppy Raiser Postcard WEB (abilitycenter.org) will provide you access to the Volunteer Packet. The link to the Facebook is (2) Volunteer Open House – Assistance Dogs | Facebook and the previous fosterer video is at Volunteer Testimonial – Tammy Conlon – YouTube.

If you might not be able to raise a puppy at the moment, then you can always give back to The Ability Center in a variety of ways. To learn more about how to donate, go to Donate – The Ability Center. If you’re interested in volunteer opportunities, you can follow this link at Volunteer, Volunteer For Dogs Training – Sylvania, Toledo, Ottawa Hills | The Ability Center of Greater Toledo.