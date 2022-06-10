Perrysburg’s Indiana Avenue to be closed beginning June 13

Navigating through Perrysburg will be a little trickier this summer thanks to a road closure that will shut down a section of Indiana Avenue for 30 days beginning on June 13.

Indiana Avenue will be closed between West Boundary and Mulberry (through the railroad tracks) to add a new turn lane. The construction process will also see a lane of West Boundary closed.

Detours for the area will be established (see map) and access to Indiana Avenue businesses (such as Perrysburg Pet Lodge and Spa and TTI Maumee Equipment) and residences will be maintained.

Follow the City of Perrysburg website and social media pages for further information as it develops.