Sweets Galore: Specialty Bakeries in the 419

Planning a graduation party or other summer celebration? You might want to reconsider that sheet cake from the big box store. From beautiful themed cakes and cookies to gluten-free desserts to gourmet donuts, the Toledo area boasts an impressive array of local speciality bakeries to satisfy your sweet tooth.

If you can dream it, you can most likely find a baker here who can help you design an edible work of art that is almost — but not quite — too lovely to eat. Here is a sweet sampling of some of the area’s favorites. Most spots also have a presence on Facebook or Instagram where they share more photos of their mouth-watering creations.

SOUTH

The Cookie Lady | cookie-lady.com

1647 Toll Gate Dr., Maumee | 419-897-2240

2480 W State St., Fremont | 419-332-2423

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 am-6 pm; Saturdays, 8 am-2 pm

Owned by mother/son duo Sharon Wammes and Tom Price, The Cookie Lady has been turning out sweet treats since 1989. More than 18 types of cookies are baked fresh throughout the day, as well as other treats such as coffee cake, danish and lemon bars. The shop is best known for its specialty cutout cookies which can be custom ordered for weddings, baby showers, birthdays or other events to match any theme.

Glass City Cupcakes | glasscitycupcakes.com

3326 Glanzman Road, Toledo | 567-316-7202

Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 am-6 pm; Saturday 10 am-3 pm

Glass City Cupcakes offers a cozy coffee shop vibe and specialty gourmet custom cakes, cupcakes, cutout cookies and cake pops. Owner Chantel LaClair-Cox bakes with high quality, fresh ingredients and prides herself on attention to detail. Customized confections range from simple and elegant to elaborate and trendy.

WEST

Eston’s Gourmet Creations | estonsbakery.com

5433 Monroe Street, Toledo | 419-885-9442

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 am-6 pm; Saturday 9 am-3 pm

Founder and owner Chef Anthony Esterson is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and creator of all the recipes used at Eston’s, which is also a Kosher bakery. All of their gourmet cakes, cupcakes and cheesecakes are made in house using the highest quality ingredients. During its 35 years in business, Eston’s has racked up awards and recognition from American Towns Media, Mental Floss, WeddingWire, The Knot, Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce, Toledo Area Parent and Toledo City Paper. Eston’s Signature Gourmet Cakes are made fresh in-house daily and have seven layers, consisting of four layers of scratch-made cake and three layers of all-natural fillings and mousse.

Jera’s Heavenly Sweet | jheavenlysweet.com

3059 W Bancroft St, Toledo | 419-214-1107

Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 9 am-6 pm; Saturday, 10 am-3 pm

Jera’s Heavenly Sweet features a wide variety of offerings including custom cookies and cakes, cake balls, cupcakes, brownies, pies, breakfast pastries and dinner rolls. Several gluten free and vegan items are also on the menu. What makes the bakery special is not only the incredible sweets baked daily from scratch, but the top of the line customer service that owner Jera Stewart and her employees radiate to make each customer feel at home.

So Sweet Lebanese and French Pastries | sosweetpastries.com

4038 Talmadge Road, Ste. 104-15, Toledo | 419-474-5445 | info@sosweetpastries.com

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 9 am-8 pm; Friday-Saturday, 9 am-9 pm

Locally owned by the Abdel-Ghani, Eldeib, and Elhady families, So Sweet Lebanese and French Pastries recently celebrated eight years in business. From Gateau pastries and cakes to baklava and more than 40 flavors of macarons, everything is made from scratch in their kitchen. So Sweet offers catering and specialty cakes for all occasions, as well as gluten-free, sugar-free and vegan items by special order.

EAST

Haas Bakery | haas-bakery.com

2306 Starr Avenue, Oregon | 419-698-2000

Hours: Monday, 5 am-1 pm; Tuesday-Friday, 5 am-6 pm; Saturday, 5 am-5 pm

Founded in 1979, Haas is a self-described old-fashioned bakery serving donuts, cookies, eclairs, custom cakes and pies made from scratch. Fresh breads baked daily are a local favorite, and Haas is also known for its Polish coffee cakes, Hungarian rolls and donut cakes.

NORTH

Cake Library | nataliescakelibrary.com

5441 Main Street, Sylvania | nataliescakelibrary@gmail.com

Hours: Fridays, 4-6 pm; Saturday, 10 am-2 pm

If you or other loved ones have special dietary needs or food allergies, Cake Library can help create a sweet treat that everyone at your gathering can enjoy. The business is dedicated to inclusive baking, and everything they create is gluten and dye free. Owner Natalie White says her specialty is remaking treats that her gluten-free friends haven’t had in years, such as soft pretzels, calzones and chewy pizza. Other top sellers at Cake Library are the snack cakes and the oat pies with chocolate raspberry filling.

Holy Toledough | holeytoledough.com

3812 W. Alexis, Toledo | 419-742-2020 | contact@holeytoledough.com

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 7 am-noon

Voted best doughnuts in Toledo, Holy Toledough features unique flavor creations baked in house with fresh fruit jams, pastry creams and toppings galore. Chris Ritter started the company in 2015 and opened the storefront in 2019. Unique offerings available by pre-order include the “Big Freaking Donut” cake, available in various flavors, and a doughnut with an entire Pop-Tart inside of it.