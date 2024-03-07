Watch Common at The Toledo Symphony

Award-winning hip hop artist, actor, film producer and poet, Common, joins the Toledo Symphony for a one-night-only performance on Saturday, March 16, at 8 pm. The performance will be at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Peristyle Theater with the doors opening at 7 pm.

The performance will start with his 1992 debut album Can I Borrow a Dollar? Common has several albums and won three Grammys for his work in “Love of My Life” by Erykah Badu, from one of his own albums, Universal Mind Control, as well as the song he made for the movie Selma called “Glory.”

Common has also done work as an actor staring in movies like Selma, Smokin’ Aces, Street Kings, American Gangster, Wanted, Date Night, Just Wright, Happy Feet Two, Run All Night, John Wick: Chapter 2 and Smallfoot.

Ticket prices for the performance range anywhere from $35 to $86.

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra is a community-supported organization of professional musicians and teachers who deliver quality performance and music education for all. The Toledo Symphony reaches more than 260,000 individuals annually through performances and education programs. The series concerts (Masterworks, Pops, Chamber and Family Series) are the critical underpinning of the orchestra’s artistic mission and regularly draw people from 135 postal zip codes.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets for the performance got to artstoledo.com/events/2024/03/16/toledo-symphony/common-toledo-symphony/181 or call the Toledo Symphony at 419-246-8000.