March Nacho Ordinary Monday Event

Join Springfield Township for the last Nacho Ordindary Monday before the historic 2024 Solar Eclipse, on Monday, Mar. 11 at the Holland Branch Library, 1032 S McCord Road, Holland.

The Springfield Township put together Nacho Ordinary Mondays to prepare and get the community excited for the 2024 Solar Eclipse. This Nacho Ordinary Monday will focus on CPR. Members of the Springfield Township Fire Department will teach community members CPR techniques, allowing participants to learn as well as practice their skills.

Springfield Township urges citizens to participate in the event, due to the importance of being prepared for emergency situations.

These educational sessions are not CPR certification courses. Participants will not receive any certificates.

Three 15-minute sessions will be offered. Individuals can choose from 1:30pm, 2:00pm or 2:30pm. Registration is required to attend the event. If you are interested in participating, sign up here.

The next and final Nacho Ordinary Monday will fall on the historic day, the 2024 Solar Eclipse, Monday, April 8. Springfield Township will hold festivities all day at Homecoming Park, 7807 Angola Road, Holland, to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

For more information on Springfield Township’s Nacho Ordinary Monday events, visit https://springfieldtownship.net/eclipse-2024 or email events@springfieldtownship.net.