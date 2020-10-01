My One and Only, for one night only

Husband and wife duo, Kassie and Benjamin Wilson, who comprise My One and Only, will make a stop at The Polish Ostrich on Saturday, November 7. Based out of Nashville, they have carved out a name for themselves among fans, with a sound that merges country and alternative folk-rock. Throw in their remarkable talent as songwriters and you have a concert experience you won’t soon forget. Price: TBA. 7-10pm. 944 Phillips Ave., 567-312-5911. PolishOstrich.com