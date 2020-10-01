Hear the Song of the Earth from home

Composer Gustav Mahler’s symphony Das Lied von der Erde (The Song of the Earth) is widely considered his masterpiece. The Toledo Symphony will welcome mezzo-soprano Susan Platts and tenor Brandon Scott Russell to perform the piece on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7. Limited seats are available for live attendance, and the performance will also be available via streaming for $19.99. 8pm. Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle, 2445 Monroe St. 419-246-8000. toledosymphony.com