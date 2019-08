Come out to The Village Idiot to hear Nashville Americana-folk husband and wife duo, Fort Defiance. Described by That Music Mag as “breathtakingly seductive,” the singer-songwriters are known for their ability to get a crowd riled up with lively performances and beautiful harmonies.

$5 | 10pm | Thursday, August 22

The Village Idiot, 309 Conant St., Maumee

419-893-7281 | villageidiotmaumee.com