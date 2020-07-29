Enjoy Jazz in the Garden at home

Even though COVID-19 has put a kibosh on many area traditions this summer, the Metroparks’ “Jazz in the Garden” program continues, albeit in a digital format. Metroparks Toledo has hosted “Virtual Jazz in the Garden” on its webpage every Thursday, encouraging viewers to settle into their own home gardens and get a bit of the same soul-stirring experience they’re accustomed to. The schedule continues through August with performances by the Gene Parker Quintet on August 6, Quartet Bernadette on August 13, Los Gatos on August 20 and Quick Quintet on August 27. Each date 6:30-8:30pm. Visit metroparkstoledo.com/jazz for more information and to see the shows.