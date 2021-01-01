Health and Wellness 2021

SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION

Happy New Year! Time to start thinking about those resolutions you made about getting healthier! These local experts share their advice on the best ways to live (and feel) better.

Sarah Stierman MD FAAD

Dermatology Associates/Ada Aesthetics

What’s one health-related question that everyone should ask themselves? Will my future self thank me for my current health and wellness plan?

Name three things that people should do every day to stay healthy. 1. Breathe and set a daily intention. 2. Eat mindfully to fuel your body. 3. Get moving! Even 10 minutes a day of activity is better than nothing at all.



Often, some of the best things that we do to stay healthy— like seeing friends or reading a book— seem to have nothing to do with health. What are some of your favorite “unknown” ways to stay healthy? Meditation and journaling — releasing my feelings helps me center myself and be more productive.



Do you believe in cheat days? If no, why not? If yes, how do you spend them? No. A “cheat day” implies that you’re doing something wrong and otherwise being super restrictive. I prefer to plan for flexibility in the everyday without going overboard.



What’s the best life lesson that you learned last year? 2020 brought so much perspective about life priorities, what matters most, and the extraneous things that are just that…things. I know what I can live without.



When you feel stressed or overwhelmed, how do you recharge? I allow myself a “free” day without an urgent to-do list. Rest for your mind is just as important as sleep for your body.



Would you rather take a boxing class or a yoga class? Why not both? Well… maybe not at the same time! I love to mix it up — it keeps me from getting bored.

How has your business changed most in the era of COVID? We offer more virtual options for patient visits now; it helps keep us all safe!

Diana M. Spiess, M.S., E-RYT500, CMES, C-IAYT, AADP, Licensed Sound Therapist

Essence Mind Body Studio, LLC

What’s one health-related question that everyone should ask themselves? What am I doing, daily, to manage my stress? Is my health program adding to my stress level or helping me manage it?

Name three things that people should do every day to stay healthy. 1. Meditate, 2. Eat whole foods and eat slowly to properly digest, 3. Exercise/move according to what your body is needing now

How do you help someone seeking health and wellness improvement? I ask many questions to get to know my clients well and find out what is most important to them on their wellness journey. Then, using all the tools have,we set up a course to make the improvements they desire. It is so very important that I help my clients feel empowered in their wellness care and that we work together to reach the goals they set.

Often, some of the best things that we do to stay healthy— like seeing friends or reading a book— seem to have nothing to do with health. What are some of your favorite “unknown” ways to stay healthy? Sound therapy is by far one of the most powerful ways to help us gain and sustain balance and wellbeing. It surprises people all the time and, once I get a chance to teach about vibrational medicine and the sense of sound, it becomes so enlightening for most. Everything is vibrating and the feelings of disease is the state of frequencies being off. We use verbiage like, “He/she gives me bad vibes,” or, “I feel high-strung.” We truly can be recalibrated by pure sounds because we are entrainable beings and sound therapy is one holistic method of wellness that usually surprises my clients.

What’s the best life lesson that you learned last year? Stay the course. For times like 2020 when we are thrown into new stresses or situations we do not plan for, we often stop our wellness care. However, it could not be a more important time. I equate this to a championship game in sports. A coach always points out, “All we have trained for…all the little skills we have repeated each practice all year long…it all means more now than ever before. We will win or lose based on if we keep practicing all the basics the entire game.” This is the essence of discipline. It is not about fancy; but, rather, it’s about calm discipline and staying the course through the “storms” that keep us balanced and bring us through with our health.

What’s the best way to support a friend or loved one who is struggling with their health? Live the example. We can not tell them or do it for them. Practice what you would preach and just be the presence. Stay patient and loving. It’s like calling a puppy to you…invite them in a loving tone and not frustration and they will come.

When you feel stressed or overwhelmed, how do you recharge? I do what brings me joy. Joy is the foundation to all and raises our frequency so, so high! I also get out in nature every day.

Dr. Bryan Royer

Harmony Chiropractic Center, Inc.

How do you help someone seeking health and wellness improvement? We help people suffering from painful muscle and joint conditions to get back to their lives without pain. Figuring out people’s puzzles and problems gets me excited, so I start by doing a comprehensive multi-step evaluation to find the right starting point for you. I help guide people back to your path to recovery using effective treatment techniques in my office, like chiropractic adjustments, corrective exercises, Graston Technique, and massage therapy. We do things a little differently due to the fact that I have unique expertise as one of the only chiropractic physicians in the Toledo, OH area to have multiple certifications and specialties beyond ordinary chiropractic care. We can help you get rid of your pain, so you can do what you love again.

When you feel stressed or overwhelmed, how do you recharge? Our family has a goal of visiting every National Park in the US and that is for sure the major way that I like to unwind. Unfortunately, I can’t hit a National Park every week so we tried to spend a good deal of time outside. My kids became good enough at riding bikes this year to try to do some longer rides than just around the neighborhood, so we hit the Towpath and the Beach Ridge Mountain biking trail repeatedly this past year. We’ve frequented Metroparks Toledo in general this year whether or not it was riding bikes, hiking or kayaking. Working out is also something that is cathartic and I plan on spending a lot of time with my kettle bells and my heavy bag.

Would you rather train for strength or train for endurance? When it comes down living life, I prioritize things in this order: mobility, strength and endurance. In order to do any skill, you have to have the mobility to be able to do that skill. After that you build adequate strength, then you build your endurance. So what you do depends on what your goals are and where you are at currently in your training. That all being said, I would say that I am built more for strength training than I am for endurance. I personally don’t like running and endurance training even though I know I need to do it, so given the option, I’d rather lift something heavy.

Would you rather take a boxing class or a yoga class? Despite that fact that yoga would probably be better for me as I am lacking the flexibility that I once had. I would pick boxing. And not just a kickboxing class, but one that would actually teach how to box and need headgear occasionally. I took Shaolin Kung Fu for years and I definitely miss sparring and regularly hitting the bags. It was so much fun.

Do you use any health, fitness, or mindfulness apps? There’s a couple of them that I use. My favorite app for logging workouts is called Strong. I use an app called Seconds Pro in order to do anything that has to do with timing anything like my stretching routine or foam rolling or any kind of HIIT workout. Meditation/mindfulness apps that I would recommend would include Waking Up or Ten Percent. And the final one that I will use personally and in my office was originally developed in order to assess people for concussions is called EQ Brain Performance, which is used to track how well your brain performs over time. The app has seven fun neurological games and it is really helpful for evaluating people with neurological issues, but it can be used on healthy people to find your baseline or any weak areas.

Tell us about one of the most impactful experiences that you’ve had with a client or customer. How did it make you feel? Doing what I do, impactful experiences are kind of commonplace especially when it comes to people recovering from neck and back pain. There are some that stick out. Helping one runner qualify for the Boston Marathon was really exciting. Another one was a patient that was scheduled to race in a half-marathon and she had been having a hard time with her knee. She thought she was going to have to cancel her race but with treatment her pain started to melt away. She was also given extra exercises in order to help address deficiencies and problems with her gait. She went from not thinking she would be able to race to getting a personal record and improving her half marathon time by around 12 minutes (which is impressive). She has done well and even gone on to complete several Ironman triathlons.

Jennifer Ludwig DDS, MS

HLS Orthodontics

What’s one health-related question that everyone should ask themselves? Are you getting quality sleep?

Tell us about one of the most impactful experiences that you’ve had with a client or customer. How did it make you feel? I had a 70+ year old patient who had lost a baby tooth prompting her to seek our opinion on guiding in the adult tooth that should have come into the mouth in her teens. She had absolutely beautiful teeth but had never considered orthodontics to enhance their appearance & function. We normally get requests to have braces off for homecoming but this patient hoped to have them off for her Alaskan Cruise. Her treatment was just a fun, unexpected experience for both of us.



How do you help someone seeking health and wellness improvement? Educate — on what we offer, what options are available, information sharing is vital.



Often, some of the best things that we do to stay healthy— like seeing friends or reading a book— seem to have nothing to do with health. What are some of your favorite “unknown” ways to stay healthy? Taking a walk, unplugging, and enjoying nature.

Do you use any health, fitness, or mindfulness apps? Yes, 7 minute work out by Johnson & Johnson



What’s the best life lesson that you learned last year? Don’t fret over the things you cannot control. Control your reactions. Plan the things you can, get good sleep, nutrition, hydration and get outside as much as possible.

What is one thing that our readers can for themselves right now that would help them get on a healthier life path? Make one small change.



Mary Beth Alberti, Mary Beth Alberti, Director of Business Development

Arrowhead Behavioral Health

What’s one health-related question that everyone should ask themselves? Am I doing everything I can to be my best self?

Name three things that people should do every day to stay healthy. Take care of yourself, those around you and your community. It is more fulfilling and impactful to look outward rather than inward.

Tell us about an impactful experience that you’ve had with a client. How did it make you feel? There have been many impactful experiences, but I believe it is more important to determine how I made them feel…

How do you help someone seeking health and wellness improvement? At Arrowhead Behavioral Health, our goal is to help individuals on their successful road to recovery.

What’s the best life lesson that you learned last year? Be adaptable, be open to change, and embrace what is important in your life.

Would you rather train for strength or train for endurance? I prefer to combine strength and endurance training — physically, emotionally, and spiritually.