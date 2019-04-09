Local plastic surgeons Dr. Frank Barone and Dr. Peter Koltz present “Improving the Experience for Breast Cancer Patients,” a talk that centers on new options for those with breast cancer, specifically discussing breast reconstruction and conservation. Talking points will include preventative measures, microsurgical advances, biomaterials and implants. The focus is about the comfort and quality of life for patients of all ages affected with breast cancer.

6-7:30pm | Tuesday, April 23

The Victory Center, Perrysburg Office,

12623 Eckel Junction Rd., Perrysburg.

RSVP to 419-531-7600 | thevictorycenter.org