Wedding Guide 2022: Kylie & Ben Hannigan

Where are the two of you from? West Toledo.

Date of your wedding: January 29, 2022

How did you meet? Sophomore year of high school in the band room. He was the drummer and I was the baton twirler!

Who popped the question, and how? Ben popped the question when we were in Frankenmuth, MI. We were standing in front of a horse drawn carriage ride, getting our picture taken, and the lady asked, “Do you have any more poses you would like to do?” I actually had no idea what was going on, and I looked over at Ben and he was down on one knee. I was super shocked and so happy!

How long was the engagement? 13 months.

What made your wedding day special? Ben and I becoming husband and wife and having our family and friends there with us!

During the wedding planning process, did you ever want to elope and just get it over with? No, because I have always dreamt of a winter wedding and having the wedding colors Tiffany Blue, White, and Silver. Ben probably wanted to at some point, but we agreed to have a wedding with all of our family and friends.

Did you have a bridal shower, lingerie shower, and/or bachelor/bachelorette parties? If so, what did you do? My bridal shower was at Olander Park and it ended up being such a beautiful day! A few of my bridesmaids and I went to a little lake house in Indiana, which was so cute, and we spent most of the time in the lake! Ben and his groomsmen went ax throwing and out to dinner.

Was there anything in the wedding that didn’t go according to plan? Not that I know of.

Did you do anything during the wedding that would be considered non-traditional? We did the dollar dance! Highly recommend this.

Your top moments: Definitely one of our top moments are becoming husband and wife. We had the most perfect wedding day. We couldn’t have asked for a better day.

Three words to describe your wedding expectations: Ecstatic, hopeful and cold.

Three words to describe your wedding reality: Dream come true.

Where did you get your dress? David’s Bridal.

Who was your officiant? Pastor Rick Flood.

Caterer: Nazareth Hall.

Baker: Crowned Cakes by Jess.

Music: Sounds of Music DJ.

Describe your wedding venue: We had our wedding at Nazareth Hall. It was very romantic and convenient because everything was located in one place.

Your Special Day.

April and her team transformed the ballroom into a magical fairytale for us.

Beautiful Blooms by Jen. Jen and her team created romantic flowers and table decorations that exceeded my expectations.

Kurt Nielsen Photography and Ellen Dziubek, Videographer were both spectacular in capturing all of the special moments of our wedding day. They worked together exceptionally well and allowed us to relax and enjoy the day knowing they would record all of the moments of the day that passed much too quickly.

Where did you spend your honeymoon? Honolulu, Hawaii.

Tips and tricks for other couples: Plan ahead to be sure that you are able to work with all of your first-choice vendors.

What we learned from the whole experience: We learned that fairytales do come true!

