Get Hitched at Heban’s

Rustic Venue
Couples looking for a rustic aesthetic in a rural setting will find Heban’s Field of Dreams to be, well…dreamy. A new bridal suite, gorgeous fields for photoshoots, and a charming site for both indoor and outdoor weddings are just some of what Heban’s offers.
Farm to Table
Heban’s Field of Dreams presents a unique farm-to-table aspect, working closely with every couple to fully customize a menu tailored to their tastes and budget. Heban’s also directly coordinates with planners, caterers, photographers and entertainers to assure all couples’ needs are met.
Special Offer
Heban’s is offering a discounted package for couples who’d like to get married on December 3, 2022. It includes:
- FREE VIP suite at Heban’s Field of Dreams
- $200 off a coordinator fee from Your Perfect Day
- $500 off a package from Rob Heath Video
- $300 off a DJ from Touch the Sky
- $400 off a package from Sarah J Photography.
If you’re interested, call today. This amazing package will go quickly.
Heban’s Field of Dreams
15125 Wapakoneta Rd.
Grand Rapids, OH
419-356-8334
hebansfieldofdreams.com