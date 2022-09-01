Friday, September 2, 2022
Home Guides

Get Hitched at Heban’s

Grand Rapids farm offers beautiful rural nuptials

By TCP Staff

Rustic Venue

Couples looking for a rustic aesthetic in a rural setting will find Heban’s Field of Dreams to be, well…dreamy.  A new bridal suite, gorgeous fields for photoshoots, and a charming site for both indoor and outdoor weddings are just some of what Heban’s offers.

Farm to Table

Heban’s Field of Dreams presents a unique farm-to-table aspect, working closely with every couple to fully customize a menu tailored to their tastes and budget. Heban’s also directly coordinates with planners, caterers, photographers and entertainers to assure all couples’ needs are met.

Special Offer

Heban’s is offering a discounted package for couples who’d like to get married on December 3, 2022. It includes:

  • FREE VIP suite at Heban’s Field of Dreams
  • $200 off a coordinator fee from Your Perfect Day
  • $500 off a package from Rob Heath Video
  • $300 off a DJ from Touch the Sky
  • $400 off a package from Sarah J Photography.

If you’re interested, call today.  This amazing package will go quickly.

Heban’s Field of Dreams

15125 Wapakoneta Rd.
Grand Rapids, OH
419-356-8334
hebansfieldofdreams.com

Full 2022 Wedding Guide

Previous articleToledo City Paper: September Edition
Next articleWedding Guide 2022: Tommy & Salvatore Cobau
TCP Staff

Related Articles

Explore

Magazines

© 2022 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO