Get Hitched at Heban’s

Rustic Venue

Couples looking for a rustic aesthetic in a rural setting will find Heban’s Field of Dreams to be, well…dreamy. A new bridal suite, gorgeous fields for photoshoots, and a charming site for both indoor and outdoor weddings are just some of what Heban’s offers.

Farm to Table

Heban’s Field of Dreams presents a unique farm-to-table aspect, working closely with every couple to fully customize a menu tailored to their tastes and budget. Heban’s also directly coordinates with planners, caterers, photographers and entertainers to assure all couples’ needs are met.

Special Offer

Heban’s is offering a discounted package for couples who’d like to get married on December 3, 2022. It includes:

FREE VIP suite at Heban’s Field of Dreams

$200 off a coordinator fee from Your Perfect Day

$500 off a package from Rob Heath Video

$300 off a DJ from Touch the Sky

$400 off a package from Sarah J Photography.

If you’re interested, call today. This amazing package will go quickly.

Heban’s Field of Dreams

15125 Wapakoneta Rd.

Grand Rapids, OH

419-356-8334

hebansfieldofdreams.com

