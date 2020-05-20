The Best Toledo-Made Podcasts To Listen To While Social Distancing

We all have idle moments in the car, on the treadmill, doing chores, etc. Now, sure, you could spend that time listening to The White Album for the 1,387th time, but why not open your ears to some of the most engaging talk to come out of Northwest Ohio?

There are tons of podcasts to be found by area creators on an amazing variety of topics, from religion to comic books, from movies to dieting and more.

Here are a few of our favorites:

FOR WHAT’S GOING ON

The 419 Grind – Producer Jesse Coleman brings listeners exclusive interviews with names behind some of the hottest entertainment, sports stories and businesses in the area.

Bippy & Bulls**t – Razor-sharp takes on some of the most pressing issues facing our area and the world from Toledo hosts Mr. Emoe and Steven Royal.

City Talks – Yes, of course we’re gonna talk about our own podcast, because we’re damn proud of it! Featuring interviews with area luminaries on a wide variety of issues, this is the perfect accompaniment to the City Paper’s coverage.

Eric Chase podcasts – Eric Chase of The Morning Reboot won the Best of Toledo award for Best Podcast, and with the amazing guests he has on regularly it’s not hard to see why! (Full disclosure: The author of this article is a regular guest on Eric Chase’s podcast.)

Toledo Matters – Hosts Bob Tucker, Danny Woodcock and Nathan Lewis bring interviews with important figures in the Toledo area, spotlight much of what makes Toledo the amazing city it is.

FOR ENTERTAINMENT/POP CULTURE

All2Reel & All2Reel(Too) Podcasts – Toledo area filmmaker Michael E Cullen II and collaborator Matthew Haase present a pair of podcasts– one that compares films “based on a true story” to their true stories, and one a more wide-ranging look at pop culture.

Comic Chaos – Jim Beard and Fred LeFebvre discuss comic book news both old and new, with a focus on area comic shops.

On the Radar Podcast – The Midwest music scene is the focus of this popular bi-weekly series, with artists and personalities either from the area or touring it interviewed regularly.

Toledo SymphonyLab – Brad Cresswell and his panel examine the behind-the-scenes workings of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, as well as discuss a theme related to recent performances.

FOR RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Buddhist Temple of Toledo Podcast – This weekly podcast features audio from, naturally, the Great Heartland Buddhist Temple of Toledo, including portions of Sunday services and more.

A Nun’s Life Podcasts – A Nun’s Life Ministry offers a variety of podcasts on their website, from a Q&A featuring nuns called “Ask Sister” to the interview program “In Good Faith.”

FOR FOOD & DIET

Fork Off! – Sisters Rebecca Regnier and Robin Dec present a hilarious look at their attempts to stay healthy and diet, while doubling as a lifestyle podcast and checking in with two wonderfully entertaining hosts.

Healthy Outcast Podcast – Formerly Love Yourself Naked, this health-oriented podcast by personal trainer Emilee Wilson takes a practical and witty approach to healthy living.

FOR SPORTS & OUTDOORS

Hammer Down Racing Report – Media personalities and racing enthusiasts Scott Hammer and Ron Miller give listeners the lowdown on the auto racing scene, both local and national.

The Krusty Kast – Outdoor enthusiast Louis Pawliski hosts this show, ostensibly aimed at fishing but featuring a wide range of topics and stories with a lot of interesting guests.

Your Midwest Garden Podcast – Mike O’Rourke presents engaging conversations with interview guests about gardening, featuring both esteemed experts and area green thumbs.

FOR THIS & THAT

Girl’s Girls Podcast – Bestselling author Brittany Gibbons and friends from Curvy Girl Media present a weekly podcast on a wide variety of women’s issues, from sex to parenting to fashion to health.

The Rough Draft Diaries – This unique and engaging podcast series hosted by Haley Taylor sees guests suggesting possibilities for a story, leading to a wholly unique show each time.



Supernatural Tendencies Podcast – Unsolved mysteries of the spooky variety are the subject of this weekly series hosted by area psychic Christie Johnson Sadler.

Your I Do Crew Podcast – Enjoy tips and hilarious tales about wedding planning as officiant Atonn Smeltzer and photographer Lindsay Rozell bring a weekly look at weddings past and present.