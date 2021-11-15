Feast Without Worry: Local restaurants open for Thanksgiving

Love Thanksgiving but don’t want to cook? We’ve got a roundup of area eateries that have you covered!

Thanksgiving Dining

Black Pearl

From 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Black Pearl will have a dine-in experience with Thanksgiving platters on the holiday. Adults platters start at $22.99 with children platters at $13.99. Reservations aren’t required, but highly recommended, so secure your feast seat today by calling 419-380-1616.

Brim House

Brim House, located inside the Renaissance hotel in downtown Toledo is offering breakfast, a buffet style lunch from 1-6 p.m. at Brim House with a special woodfired menu at The Heights in the evening from 3-9 p.m.. The buffet style lunch at Brim House includes various soup, salad, meat, desserts and vegetable options. Make your reservations today through Opentable or by calling 419-243-7664.

Mac Street Café, Cherry Street Mission

A Southern inspired dish will be served at the Mac Street Café from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Revitalization Center. All Cherry Mission guests are welcome to enjoy this delicious meal on Thanksgiving.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

From 12 to 8 p.m., Maumee Bay Brewing Company will be open on Thanksgiving day with

dining options available with their limited Thanksgiving menu — though its unknown what the speciality menu includes, it’s sure to be festive.

Saba’s Bistro

Inside the Maumee Holiday Inn, Saba’s Bistro will be serving a special Thanksgiving feast. Starting at noon, their Thanksgiving Day special menu includes homemade dishes such as applesauce, coleslaw, Mac and cheese, Swedish meatballs and so much more. Plan a Thanksgiving feast for the entire family by making reservations today. Call 419-262-0081.

Sam’s Diner

Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sam’s Diner off Dussel is serving a filling meal — turkey, mash potatoes, corn stuffing with cranberry.

The Garden at Brandywine Country Club

Another feast, with food you can’t beat. The Garden is featuring many great dishes at their buffet, with traditional desserts like pumpkin pie and cheesecake. As ham, turkey, chicken fingers and salmon are their main dishes, this buffet brings a variety of foods to the table from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. then again at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Original Pancake House

On Central Ave., anyone can grab their Thanksgiving breakfast at The Original Pancake House that morning. From 7 a.m. to noon, grab anything from their menu, including pumpkin pancakes on the holiday.

Whitehouse Inn

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Whitehouse Inn has a buffet with shrimp, ham, prime rib and fresh turkey. Schedule your reservations by calling 419-877-1180.

Thanksgiving Specials & Carryout

All American Pizza

Pizza time is happening on Thanksgiving at All American Pizza. As the business is still preparing for the holiday, the hours are currently set from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. but is subject to change. As they will be running their normal menu, they did tease some Thanksgiving specials for the holiday. Order your pizza on Thanksgiving by calling 419-478-8101 on the 25th.

Chef Rob’s Side Hustle

This pizza truck, is transforming into a Thanksgiving meal food truck for a day. Chef Rob’s is allowing reservations up to Nov. 23rd, with delivery and pickup options available for your special day. Order a whole turkey, deviled eggs, roasted squash and much more today.

Cork & Knife Provisions

From 3-7 p.m. on Nov. 24th, Cork & Knife Provisions is offering a Thanksgiving dinner pickup. Their menu is available online with a large expansive list of sides and main courses with a Thanksgiving feast package for four.

Deets BBQ

Deets BBQ is offering whole slow smoked turkey and ham with special sides for the holiday. Call 419-893-2293 to place your order today before their deadline of Nov. 19th. Pickup will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.

Doc Watson’s

Available to pre-order until November 16th, Doc Watson’s Smokehouse is selling a 12 to 14 pound smoked turkey for the holiday.

Fowl & Fodder

Order by Nov. 17th and get an early Thanksgiving meal ready for pick-up before the big day. Fowl and Fodder has a wide variety of menu items, but allows you to customize your options with vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options. So enjoy your gluten free, vegan cauliflower flatbread while you can and order today on their website.

Slow Row’s Barbecue

This Waterville based barbecue food stand is offering half pans of side dishes for pickup the day before and the morning of Thanksgiving. There is also boneless turkey meat available to free up your time — less time for carving in the turkey, means more time for family. All orders must be placed by Nov. 22nd.