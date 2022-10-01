2022 Dining Guide Awards: Potions

Full Dining Guide
Bar: Bowling Green
WINNER: City Tap
110 N. Main St., Bowling Green. 419-352-0090.
citytapandtheattic.com
RUNNER UP: Howard’s Club H
howardslive.com
Bar: Downtown Toledo
WINNER: The Blarney Irish Pub
601 Monroe St. 419-418-2339.
theblarneyirishpub.com
RUNNER UP: Ye Olde Durty Bird
yeoldedurtybird.com
Bar: East of the River
WINNER: Hamburger Mary’s
26 Main St. 419-205-9393.
hamburgermarys.com/toledo
RUNNER UP: The Old Bag of Nails Pub
oldbagofnails.com
Bar: Oregon
WINNER: Luckie’s Barn and Grill
3310 Navarre Ave., Oregon. 419-725-4747.
luckiesbarnandgrill.com
RUNNER UP: El Camino Sky
elcaminorealtoledo.com
Bar: Lower Michigan
WINNER: Smokehouse 734
7309 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. 734-224-7056.
smokehouse734.com
RUNNER UP: Pavlov’s Brewing Co.
pavlovsbrew.com
Bar: Maumee
WINNER: The Village Idiot
309 Conant St., Maumee. 419-893-7281.
villageidiotmaumee.com
RUNNER UP: Dale’s Bar & Grill
dalesbarandgrill.com
Bar: Perrysburg
WINNER: Swig
219 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg. 419-873-6224.
swigrestaurant.com
RUNNER UP: Stella’s Restaurant and Bar
stellasrestaurantandbar.com
Bar: Sylvania
WINNER: Inside the Five Brewing
5703 Main St., Sylvania. 567-408-7212.
Insidethefivebrewing.com
RUNNER UP: Te’kela
tekelacocina.com
Bar: Toledo
WINNER: Bar 145
5305 Monroe St. 419-593-0073.
bar-145.com
RUNNER UP: Maumee Bay Brewing Company
mbaybrew.com
Bar: Whitehouse
WINNER: Whitehouse Inn
10835 Waterville St., Whitehouse. 419-877-1180.
thewhitehouseinn.net
RUNNER UP: Local Thyme
localthyme.pub
Bar: Swanton
WINNER: Mail Pouch Saloon
14260 Airport Hwy., Swanton. 419-825-5502.
Eatmailpouch.com
RUNNER UP: Loma Linda
lomalindamexican.com
Best Bar Overall
WINNER: Bellwether at Toledo Spirits
1301 N. Summit St. 419-662-9521.
toledospirits.com/bellwether
RUNNER UP: Frogtown Johnnie’s
frogtownjohnniesbarandgrille.com
Sports Bar
WINNER: Frogtown Johnnie’s
6725 W. Central Ave. 419-843-2999.
frogtownjohnniesbarandgrille.com
RUNNER UP: Shawn’s Irish Tavern
shawnsirishtavern.com
Dive Bar
WINNER: The Bunker Bar
1950 S. Eber Rd., Holland. 419-865-5650.
bunkerbarholland.com
Not many classic dive bars have a full catering hall attached to them, but that’s part of the magic of the Bunker. If you want to hang out with friends, have a few drinks and enjoy some of the most delicious burgers, chicken and more in a friendly atmosphere that will always welcome you back, head for Holland.
RUNNER UP: Rocky’s Bar
facebook.com/rockysrules
Wine List
WINNER: Mancy’s Italian Grill
5453 Monroe St. 419-882-9229.
mancysitalian.com
RUNNER UP: Final Cut Steak and Seafood
hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse
Craft Cocktail Selection
WINNER: Barr’s Public House
3355 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee. 419-866-8466.
barrspublichouse.com
RUNNER UP: Bellwether at Toledo Spirits
toledospirits.com/bellwether
Local Spirits
WINNER: Toledo Spirits Co.
1301 N. Summit St. 419-662-9521.
toledospirits.com
RUNNER UP: Six Fifths Distilling
sixfifthsdistilling.com
Happy Hour
WINNER: Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant
7742 W. Bancroft St. 419-841-7523.
venturasmexicanrestaurant.com
RUNNER UP: My Way Bistro
facebook.com/MyWayBistro
Best Meadery
WINNER: Four Fires Meadery
1683 Lance Point Rd.,Unit 106, Maumee. 419-288-5007.
4fmeadery.com
RUNNER UP: Funky Turtle Brewing Company
funkyturtlebrewing.com
Locally-Brewed Beer
WINNER: Earnest Brew Works
25 S. St. Clair. 419-318-8344.
4342 S. Detroit Ave. 419-340-2589.
earnestbrewworks.com
RUNNER UP: Maumee Bay Brewing Company
mbaybrew.com
Place to Buy Local Beer
WINNER: The Casual Pint
3550 Executive Pkwy. 419-469-8965.
thecasualpint.com
Drinkers are spoiled for choices at The Casual Pint. With dozens of draft options and literally hundreds of beers available to purchase in bottles, pints, flights and more, you can always find something delicious and local at the Pint. Be sure to bring your growler, you can get that filled up, too.
RUNNER UP: Earnest Brew Works
earnestbrewworks.com
Place to Drink Local Beer
WINNER: The Casual Pint
3550 Executive Pkwy. 419-469-8965.
thecasualpint.com
RUNNER UP: Earnest Brew Works
earnestbrewworks.com
Bloody Mary
WINNER: Bar 145
5305 Monroe St. 419-593-0073.
bar-145.com
RUNNER UP: Sidelines Sports Eatery and Pub
sidelinessportseatery.com
Margarita
WINNER: Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant
7742 W. Bancroft St. 419-841-7523.
venturasmexicanrestaurant.com
RUNNER UP: Loma Linda Restaurant
lomalindamexican.com
Martini
WINNER: Barr’s Public House
3355 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee. 419-866-8466.
barrspublichouse.com
RUNNER UP: Rosie’s Italian Grille
rosiesitaliangrille.com
Bubble Tea
WINNER: Balance Pan Asian Grille
5860 Central Ave. 419-578-7777.
215 N. Summit St. 419-243-2222.
26520 N. Dixie Highway. 419-874-7777.
balancegrille.com
RUNNER UP: Kung Fu Tea
kungfutea.com
Juice Bar
WINNER: Clean Juice
3155 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 567-331-8248.
cleanjuice.com
RUNNER UP: Local Roots Juice Co.
localrootsjuiceco.com