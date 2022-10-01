Saturday, October 1, 2022
2022 Dining Guide Awards: Potions

By TCP Staff

Bar: Bowling Green


WINNER: City Tap
110 N. Main St., Bowling Green. 419-352-0090.
citytapandtheattic.com

RUNNER UP: Howard’s Club H
howardslive.com

Bar: Downtown Toledo


WINNER: The Blarney Irish Pub
601 Monroe St. 419-418-2339.
theblarneyirishpub.com

RUNNER UP: Ye Olde Durty Bird
yeoldedurtybird.com

Bar: East of the River


WINNER: Hamburger Mary’s
26 Main St. 419-205-9393.
hamburgermarys.com/toledo

RUNNER UP: The Old Bag of Nails Pub
oldbagofnails.com

Bar: Oregon

WINNER: Luckie’s Barn and Grill
3310 Navarre Ave., Oregon. 419-725-4747.
luckiesbarnandgrill.com

RUNNER UP: El Camino Sky
elcaminorealtoledo.com

Bar: Lower Michigan


WINNER: Smokehouse 734
7309 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. 734-224-7056.
smokehouse734.com

RUNNER UP: Pavlov’s Brewing Co.
pavlovsbrew.com

Bar: Maumee

WINNER: The Village Idiot
309 Conant St., Maumee. 419-893-7281.
villageidiotmaumee.com

RUNNER UP: Dale’s Bar & Grill
dalesbarandgrill.com

Bar: Perrysburg


WINNER: Swig
219 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg. 419-873-6224.
swigrestaurant.com

RUNNER UP: Stella’s Restaurant and Bar
stellasrestaurantandbar.com

Bar: Sylvania


WINNER: Inside the Five Brewing
5703 Main St., Sylvania. 567-408-7212.
Insidethefivebrewing.com

RUNNER UP: Te’kela
tekelacocina.com

Bar: Toledo

WINNER: Bar 145
5305 Monroe St. 419-593-0073.
bar-145.com

RUNNER UP: Maumee Bay Brewing Company
mbaybrew.com

Bar: Whitehouse

WINNER: Whitehouse Inn
10835 Waterville St., Whitehouse. 419-877-1180.
thewhitehouseinn.net

RUNNER UP: Local Thyme
localthyme.pub

Bar: Swanton

WINNER: Mail Pouch Saloon
14260 Airport Hwy., Swanton. 419-825-5502.
Eatmailpouch.com

RUNNER UP: Loma Linda
lomalindamexican.com

Best Bar Overall

WINNER: Bellwether at Toledo Spirits
1301 N. Summit St. 419-662-9521.
toledospirits.com/bellwether

RUNNER UP: Frogtown Johnnie’s
frogtownjohnniesbarandgrille.com

Sports Bar

WINNER: Frogtown Johnnie’s
6725 W. Central Ave. 419-843-2999.
frogtownjohnniesbarandgrille.com

RUNNER UP: Shawn’s Irish Tavern
shawnsirishtavern.com

Dive Bar

WINNER: The Bunker Bar
1950 S. Eber Rd., Holland. 419-865-5650.
bunkerbarholland.com

Not many classic dive bars have a full catering hall attached to them, but that’s part of the magic of the Bunker. If you want to hang out with friends, have a few drinks and enjoy some of the most delicious burgers, chicken and more in a friendly atmosphere that will always welcome you back, head for Holland.

RUNNER UP: Rocky’s Bar
facebook.com/rockysrules

Wine List

WINNER: Mancy’s Italian Grill
5453 Monroe St. 419-882-9229.
mancysitalian.com

RUNNER UP: Final Cut Steak and Seafood
hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse

Craft Cocktail Selection

WINNER: Barr’s Public House
3355 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee. 419-866-8466.
barrspublichouse.com

RUNNER UP: Bellwether at Toledo Spirits
toledospirits.com/bellwether

Local Spirits

WINNER: Toledo Spirits Co.
1301 N. Summit St. 419-662-9521.
toledospirits.com

RUNNER UP: Six Fifths Distilling
sixfifthsdistilling.com

Happy Hour

WINNER: Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant
7742 W. Bancroft St. 419-841-7523.
venturasmexicanrestaurant.com

RUNNER UP: My Way Bistro
facebook.com/MyWayBistro

Best Meadery

WINNER: Four Fires Meadery
1683 Lance Point Rd.,Unit 106, Maumee. 419-288-5007.
4fmeadery.com

RUNNER UP: Funky Turtle Brewing Company
funkyturtlebrewing.com

Locally-Brewed Beer

WINNER: Earnest Brew Works
25 S. St. Clair. 419-318-8344.
4342 S. Detroit Ave. 419-340-2589.
earnestbrewworks.com

RUNNER UP: Maumee Bay Brewing Company
mbaybrew.com

Place to Buy Local Beer

WINNER: The Casual Pint
3550 Executive Pkwy. 419-469-8965.
thecasualpint.com

Drinkers are spoiled for choices at The Casual Pint. With dozens of draft options and literally hundreds of beers available to purchase in bottles, pints, flights and more, you can always find something delicious and local at the Pint. Be sure to bring your growler, you can get that filled up, too.

RUNNER UP: Earnest Brew Works
earnestbrewworks.com

Place to Drink Local Beer

WINNER: The Casual Pint
3550 Executive Pkwy. 419-469-8965.
thecasualpint.com

RUNNER UP: Earnest Brew Works
earnestbrewworks.com

Bloody Mary

WINNER: Bar 145
5305 Monroe St. 419-593-0073.
bar-145.com

RUNNER UP: Sidelines Sports Eatery and Pub
sidelinessportseatery.com

Margarita

WINNER: Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant
7742 W. Bancroft St. 419-841-7523.
venturasmexicanrestaurant.com

RUNNER UP: Loma Linda Restaurant
lomalindamexican.com

Martini

WINNER: Barr’s Public House
3355 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee. 419-866-8466.
barrspublichouse.com

RUNNER UP: Rosie’s Italian Grille
rosiesitaliangrille.com 

Bubble Tea

WINNER: Balance Pan Asian Grille
5860 Central Ave. 419-578-7777.
215 N. Summit St. 419-243-2222.
26520 N. Dixie Highway. 419-874-7777.
balancegrille.com

RUNNER UP: Kung Fu Tea
kungfutea.com

Juice Bar

WINNER: Clean Juice
3155 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 567-331-8248.
cleanjuice.com

RUNNER UP: Local Roots Juice Co.
localrootsjuiceco.com

TCP Staff

