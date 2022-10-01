2022 Dining Guide Awards: Potions

Bar: Bowling Green



WINNER: City Tap

110 N. Main St., Bowling Green. 419-352-0090.

citytapandtheattic.com

RUNNER UP: Howard’s Club H

howardslive.com

Bar: Downtown Toledo



WINNER: The Blarney Irish Pub

601 Monroe St. 419-418-2339.

theblarneyirishpub.com

RUNNER UP: Ye Olde Durty Bird

yeoldedurtybird.com

Bar: East of the River



WINNER: Hamburger Mary’s

26 Main St. 419-205-9393.

hamburgermarys.com/toledo

RUNNER UP: The Old Bag of Nails Pub

oldbagofnails.com

Bar: Oregon

WINNER: Luckie’s Barn and Grill

3310 Navarre Ave., Oregon. 419-725-4747.

luckiesbarnandgrill.com

RUNNER UP: El Camino Sky

elcaminorealtoledo.com

Bar: Lower Michigan



WINNER: Smokehouse 734

7309 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. 734-224-7056.

smokehouse734.com

RUNNER UP: Pavlov’s Brewing Co.

pavlovsbrew.com



Bar: Maumee

WINNER: The Village Idiot

309 Conant St., Maumee. 419-893-7281.

villageidiotmaumee.com



RUNNER UP: Dale’s Bar & Grill

dalesbarandgrill.com

Bar: Perrysburg



WINNER: Swig

219 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg. 419-873-6224.

swigrestaurant.com

RUNNER UP: Stella’s Restaurant and Bar

stellasrestaurantandbar.com

Bar: Sylvania



WINNER: Inside the Five Brewing

5703 Main St., Sylvania. 567-408-7212.

Insidethefivebrewing.com

RUNNER UP: Te’kela

tekelacocina.com

Bar: Toledo

WINNER: Bar 145

5305 Monroe St. 419-593-0073.

bar-145.com

RUNNER UP: Maumee Bay Brewing Company

mbaybrew.com

Bar: Whitehouse

WINNER: Whitehouse Inn

10835 Waterville St., Whitehouse. 419-877-1180.

thewhitehouseinn.net

RUNNER UP: Local Thyme

localthyme.pub

Bar: Swanton

WINNER: Mail Pouch Saloon

14260 Airport Hwy., Swanton. 419-825-5502.

Eatmailpouch.com

RUNNER UP: Loma Linda

lomalindamexican.com

Best Bar Overall

WINNER: Bellwether at Toledo Spirits

1301 N. Summit St. 419-662-9521.

toledospirits.com/bellwether

RUNNER UP: Frogtown Johnnie’s

frogtownjohnniesbarandgrille.com

Sports Bar

WINNER: Frogtown Johnnie’s

6725 W. Central Ave. 419-843-2999.

frogtownjohnniesbarandgrille.com

RUNNER UP: Shawn’s Irish Tavern

shawnsirishtavern.com

Dive Bar

WINNER: The Bunker Bar

1950 S. Eber Rd., Holland. 419-865-5650.

bunkerbarholland.com

Not many classic dive bars have a full catering hall attached to them, but that’s part of the magic of the Bunker. If you want to hang out with friends, have a few drinks and enjoy some of the most delicious burgers, chicken and more in a friendly atmosphere that will always welcome you back, head for Holland.

RUNNER UP: Rocky’s Bar

facebook.com/rockysrules

Wine List

WINNER: Mancy’s Italian Grill

5453 Monroe St. 419-882-9229.

mancysitalian.com

RUNNER UP: Final Cut Steak and Seafood

hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/final-cut-steakhouse

Craft Cocktail Selection

WINNER: Barr’s Public House

3355 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee. 419-866-8466.

barrspublichouse.com

RUNNER UP: Bellwether at Toledo Spirits

toledospirits.com/bellwether

Local Spirits

WINNER: Toledo Spirits Co.

1301 N. Summit St. 419-662-9521.

toledospirits.com

RUNNER UP: Six Fifths Distilling

sixfifthsdistilling.com

Happy Hour

WINNER: Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant

7742 W. Bancroft St. 419-841-7523.

venturasmexicanrestaurant.com

RUNNER UP: My Way Bistro

facebook.com/MyWayBistro

Best Meadery

WINNER: Four Fires Meadery

1683 Lance Point Rd.,Unit 106, Maumee. 419-288-5007.

4fmeadery.com

RUNNER UP: Funky Turtle Brewing Company

funkyturtlebrewing.com

Locally-Brewed Beer

WINNER: Earnest Brew Works

25 S. St. Clair. 419-318-8344.

4342 S. Detroit Ave. 419-340-2589.

earnestbrewworks.com

RUNNER UP: Maumee Bay Brewing Company

mbaybrew.com

Place to Buy Local Beer

WINNER: The Casual Pint

3550 Executive Pkwy. 419-469-8965.

thecasualpint.com

Drinkers are spoiled for choices at The Casual Pint. With dozens of draft options and literally hundreds of beers available to purchase in bottles, pints, flights and more, you can always find something delicious and local at the Pint. Be sure to bring your growler, you can get that filled up, too.

RUNNER UP: Earnest Brew Works

earnestbrewworks.com

Place to Drink Local Beer

WINNER: The Casual Pint

3550 Executive Pkwy. 419-469-8965.

thecasualpint.com

RUNNER UP: Earnest Brew Works

earnestbrewworks.com

Bloody Mary

WINNER: Bar 145

5305 Monroe St. 419-593-0073.

bar-145.com

RUNNER UP: Sidelines Sports Eatery and Pub

sidelinessportseatery.com

Margarita

WINNER: Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant

7742 W. Bancroft St. 419-841-7523.

venturasmexicanrestaurant.com

RUNNER UP: Loma Linda Restaurant

lomalindamexican.com

Martini

WINNER: Barr’s Public House

3355 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee. 419-866-8466.

barrspublichouse.com

RUNNER UP: Rosie’s Italian Grille

rosiesitaliangrille.com

Bubble Tea

WINNER: Balance Pan Asian Grille

5860 Central Ave. 419-578-7777.

215 N. Summit St. 419-243-2222.

26520 N. Dixie Highway. 419-874-7777.

balancegrille.com

RUNNER UP: Kung Fu Tea

kungfutea.com

Juice Bar

WINNER: Clean Juice

3155 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 567-331-8248.

cleanjuice.com

RUNNER UP: Local Roots Juice Co.

localrootsjuiceco.com

Full Dining Guide