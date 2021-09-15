New short film to premiere at Momentum Toledo

A new locally-made film will be showcased as part of this weekend’s Momentum Toledo Art and Music Festival.

Sons of Toledo tells the heart-wrenching story of an area barber who learns his brother was killed and follows his complicated path to the funeral home where he gives his flesh and blood one last haircut.

The film, inspired by the stories of Toledo’s Black-owned barbershops, features community-sourced actors and filmmakers. It was created with support from ProMedica, Barb and Randy Oostra, Turning Row LLC, Robin Charney, Glacity Theatre Collective and the Arts Commission.

Sons of Toledo will be shown at the KeyBank Discovery Theater at Imagination Station, located downtown at 1 Discovery Way. The premiere screening, followed by a Q&A, will be held at 8pm on Thursday, September 16. Community screenings will take place on Friday, September 17 at 6:30pm and 8:30pm, and Saturday, September 18 at 10am, 2pm and 5pm. The shows on Friday and Saturday are free and open to the public.

More films will be shown, curated by the Toledo Black Artist Coalition and the Arts Commission’s Young Artists at Work (YAAW) program, including Out of the Dark and The History of YAAW.

For more information on the film screenings and Momentum Toledo, visit theartscommission.org/events/momentum.