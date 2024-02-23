Not So Single in the Glass City: TCP’s Game That Led to a Family

Toledo’s Most Eligible Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition, Single in the Glass City is a great time to show yourself off, celebrate the individual that you are, meet new friends and, for some, maybe even fall in love.

For Morgan Gabrielson, it was the “invisible string” that re-connected her with what would be her future husband.

Back in 2014, Morgan, whose then last name was Mitchell, signed up to compete for the title of Toledo’s Most Eligible Bachelorette. Little did she know that signing up for a fun competition would seal her fate forever.

After being crowned Toledo’s Most Eligible Bachelorette in 2014, her now husband, Phil Gabrielson, reached out to her for a date years after the first initial meet.

The two first met in 2011 at Mickey Finn’s Pub, which has since closed. She and a friend of hers went to see a band that a friend of a friend was drumming in. Phil just so happened to be in that band.

According to Morgan, she knew from the moment she saw him that they were meant to be.

“I remember thinking, ‘He’s gonna be my boyfriend one day.’ And I remember thinking that it was so random of me to think that,” Morgan said.

They bumped into each other later that summer at the German American Festival and chatted through Facebook a couple of times, but nothing came of it until 2014 when she participated in the Single in the Glass City competition.

After she was featured in the Single in the Glass City issue in 2014, Phil messaged her asking her out on a date – the rest was history.

Since their love story began back in 2014, the two have grown together as a couple. The pair married in 2020 and welcomed their first child, Isabelle, in 2023.

“Our love… it’s just matured (and) blossomed more with each different level because we are not the same people or at the same level we were in 2014. We’ve both gotten into our careers (and) established goals together, and we’ve achieved a lot of those goals. We still have more goals to achieve thus far, including having more kids and raising Isabelle right now,” Morgan said.

Not only was the Single in the Glass City competition a way to make friends and have some fun, Morgan said, but without the help of the competition, the two may have never found their way to each other.

“The contest was a great opportunity to have a good time and have fun. I do I feel like that was a catalyst to make him call me because I don’t think he knew that I was single until he saw that I was in Single in the Glass City,” Morgan said.

Morgan encourages people to join the competition because “you never know when you could meet that special person” – they might just be Single in the Glass City.

“Just keep looking for love. Love is out there for everybody,” Morgan said.

If interested in signing up for the Single in the Glass City competition, visit https://toledocitypaper.com/single-in-the-glass-city/.