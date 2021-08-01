JEEP FEST 2021: Jeep Cuts

Great cinematic and TV moments

with our favorite vehicle

Back to the Future

When Marty McFly is late for school, he hitches a ride by grabbing onto a 1985 Jeep CJ-7. This Jeep was produced from 1944 to 1986, when the CJ-7 was phased out and replaced by the Jeep Wrangler.

Band of Brothers

This 2001 Golden Globe-winning HBO series included an estimated 600-1000 Jeeps to make the World War II scenes as accurate as possible. Behind the scenes, HBO and Chrysler worked out a shrewd promotion—“Band of Brothers” production happened to coincide with Jeep’s 60th anniversary.

Dukes of Hazzard

Sure, the 1968/69 Dodge Charger got star billing, but who can forget Daisy Duke in her white CJ-7 Jeep named Dixie?

Jurassic Park

Spielberg’s fabled dinosaur movie prominently features the 1992 Jeep Wrangler YJ Sahara, which proves to be a good choice for escaping the jaws of giant lizards. Sales of Wranglers soared after this 1993 box office sensation.

M*A*S*H

The opening sequence of the original classic movie when Hawkeye and Duke steal a Jeep from U.S. Army headquarters is legendary, and sets the perfect tone for this wartime comedy. A lesser known but equally hilarious scene occurs towards the end when Dago Red, the Army chaplain, extols a blessing on a Jeep. Amen!